S’East group applauds appointment of new Service Chiefs

…seeks review in federal character interest

Members of a coalition in the South East All Progressives Congress (APC) have applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of new Service Chiefs, saying the development has ushered in a new order in the nation’s defence and security architecture.

The coalition, which operates under the aegis of the Coalition of South East APC Integrity Group (COAPCIG), however, regretted the exclusion of the South East geo-political region from the appointments.

Members have, therefore, appealed to the President to review the appointments, in a bid to reflect Federal Character Principle.

The group, in a statement, Friday, said the review of the appointments to include the region would be in the interest of fairness and equity in line with the nation’s Federal Character Principles.

“We write with sincere heart to express our appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the first step in rejiggering the security architecture by sacking the former Service Chiefs,” the statement read.

According to the coalition:” This is a right step in the right direction and a beginning of a journey to an effective security framework of the country.

“We, however, wish to make a very deep observation concerning the composition of the Service Chiefs which again, does not include anyone from the South East. This to us is heart-breaking news that we beg the president to correct soonest.

“The Ndigbo were in high expectations that whenever the president was rejiggering this core security management, which include the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff, a competent Igbo son will be appointed to give us a sense of belonging, but to our greatest surprise, the president did not.

“This, we find to be very disturbing, and we therefore, appeal to Mr President to have a second thought about his action.

“We are bothered about his exclusion of Igbo people in his key appointments including the latest appointments of Service Chiefs. We feel that he would give the Igbo nation a true sense of belonging and naturally endeared him more to the heart of Igbo nation worldwide thereby clearing the erroneous impression that APC government does not like the Igbos if he reviews his latest action,” the group said.

