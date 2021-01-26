News

S’East group condemns attack on security operatives in Orlu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…says Eastern Security Network an illegal outfit

Our Reporter

Some Igbo professionals operating under the auspices of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), have condemned the reported attack on soldiers and police operatives in Orlu, Imo State, by persons operating in the name of Eastern Security Network (ESN), saying the development must not be allowed to go unchecked. It’s a known fact that sovereign nation will allow armed security groups to operate without necessary approvals and legal backing.
While describing the so-called Eastern Security Network as an illegal contraption, the group called on prominent Igbo sons and daughters to rise against the outfit, which was established by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
The concerned professionals have, therefore, advised Igbos against supporting the ESN, insisting that same was not in the interest of the region.
In a statement,Tuesday, the professionals warned that groups such as IPOB and ESN were jeopardising the chances of the South East in national affairs.
Specifically, the group accused Kanu of not having the interest of the South East at heart, wondering why a true Igbo son will be working at cross-purposes with a region struggling to assume national reckoning.
Consequently, the professionals have urged federal and state authorities to ensure that the illegal security network was disbanded, while its operatives and sponsors were rounded-up and made to face the full weight of the law.
They maintained that the activities of the ESN constituted an insurrection, which must be viewed with all the seriousness they deserve.
While clarifying that they were not against the establishment of any group that would complement law enforcement organisations in the South East, the professionals, nonetheless, warned that such efforts must satisfy due process requirements.
“As a professional group, we condemn in its entirety the clash between our security operatives and elements of the illegal Eastern Security Network,” the group said in the statement.
The statement further reads: “There are laid down procedures and processes for establishing a security outfit which, in our humble submission, were never met by this illegal group.
“Our investigation has revealed that men of the ESN carried out the provocative ambush attack with sophisticated weapons and other dangerous objects.
“We hold that Nigeria is a democratic nation ruled by the Constitution, which regulates behaviour and conducts of persons and groups.
“It is a welcome development for complementary security outfit’s to be created, but such must pass the test of extant laws.
“While we are in total support of a regional security outfit owing to the current security failure of the government we must do that within the ambit of the law so that they are properly regulated to avoid criminal elements hijacking the outfit.
“We are by this statement therefore, calling on Ndigbo both home and in the diaspora to cooperate with security agencies to fish out this criminals that masquerade as regional security men.
“Above all, we enjoin the military and security agencies involved in the operation to conduct themselves professionally and in line with their rules of engagement, as we assure them of our total support and cooperation in their task to rid the South East of anti-progressive elements.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Our helicopter had issues, later fixed – UN,

Posted on Author Emmanel Onani, Abuja

The United Nations Humanitarian Service (UNHAS) has said that its helicopter that was bound for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, developed fault shortly after take-off from Banki, a town that borders Cameroon. According to the UN, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing, upon which repairs were effected before the chopper flew back to […]
News

A’Ibom budgets N435bn for 2021 fiscal year

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel yesterday presented a budget estimate of N435.65 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.   The budget, which is N69.65 billion more than the N366 billion revised budget of 2020, is made up of N158.40 billion recurrent expenditure, N226.96 billion capital expenditure and a […]
News Top Stories

APC: No constitutional breach in Buni’s appointment, says Giadom

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja.

O ne-day Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress,(APC) Chief Victor Giadom, has faulted critics on the appointment of the Governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Mala Buni as the party’s caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee Chairman.     According to him, there was no breach of APC constitution in the appointment as Buni was not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica