S’East group to leaders: Call Kanu to order

The Coalition of South East Peace Practitioners (SOEAPAT), has charged leaders in the region on the urgent need to caution the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, against making statements that threaten national unity and peaceful co-existence.

Specifically, the group drew the leaders’ attention to the inherent danger in pitting the South East zone against the Nigerian state.

According to the group, the action of Kanu has the potential of endangering the lives and investments of hardworking and peaceful Ndigbo across the nation.

While appealing to youths in the zone not to take the statements by Kanu seriously considering that he was issuing them from outside the country where he and his family would not feel the impact in the event of any likely consequences, SOEAPAT underscored the importance of peaceful co-existence.

The group also condemned the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums in parts of the country, which has resulted in needless killings of unarmed protesters, as well as destruction of property.

Consequently, it appealed to “all Ndigbo worldwide to quickly begin to speak to some of our deviant youths to back down on their grievances before we are misconstrued as trouble makers when in the actual sense we are the victims in Nigeria.”

“We stand here to state categorically that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must not be taken seriously. He is out to achieve popularity as against the freedom-fighter he is claiming,” the group said.

The statement reads in part: “We have watched with great concern the events that preceded the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting of innocent protesters by security operatives on Tuesday.

“This act is quite unprofessional, condemnable and regrettable. We call for urgent independent investigation to ascertain the motive and persons behind this act. Our heart are with all the families of those who lost their lives and those injured.

“We call on the federal and state governments to immediately take up the medical bills of the injured victims and compensate families who lost their loved ones where necessary.

“We wish to wholeheartedly condemn the senseless destruction of properties by some criminal elements who hijacked the protests by genuine protesters demanding for an end to SARS and police brutality and better life.

“This destruction is uncalled for and the most costly mistake made by these criminal elements in the 21st century.

“Almost every property that was destroyed will severely and negatively affect the livelihood of the masses they claim to be fighting for. So why the destruction?”

The group concluded by saying that: “While we must clearly state that our people have not been treated fairly in the past on so many national issues, we must call for calm and understanding while we press our demands through legal means.”

