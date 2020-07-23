S’East has better prospects with APC –Idimogu

Hon. Jude Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly speaks in this interview on the political chances of the South-East zone ahead of 2023 elections. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

There was a report about your recognition by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the apex leader of Ndigbo in the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a recent meeting the governor had with lawmakers. What led to this?

To God be the glory for everything. I always believe that one with God is a majority. What actually happened was that all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly had a meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on July 19 and after that, we had a dinner. It was during this session that I spoke to the Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, to take me to the governor. When we met the governor, he said that he was aware of my new position as the apex leader of NdiIgbo in the state APC and the governor told his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, that henceforth, he should attend to me on anything that has to do with Ndigbo in the state.

Did you actually envisage that sort of endorsement from the governor?

I never thought it could happen. However, I want to urge my people in Lagos State that it is time for us to support the ruling party, the APC. Lagos State has been a second home for Ndigbo. Lagos is the Japan of the Igbo; it is the America of Ndigbo. Lagos State can be termed as the home of the Igbo in the Diaspora. Lagos State has been very homely. There is no Igbo man or woman, who can say that he or she has not felt at home in Lagos State and we are doing very well. That is why you see them thriving in their businesses; that is why Lagos is a unique state compared to other states in Nigeria. Lagos is the Centre of Excellence and it has been favourable, not only to the Igbos but to the people of other tribes, even to non-Yorubas as well.

Ndigbo are many in Lagos State and they have invested in the state. The investment of Ndigbo in Lagos State alone is more than what they have in the five states in the eastern part of Nigeria put together. I always say that Igbo people talk about the unity of Nigeria more than others; wherever they go to, they establish their tentacles, they don’t care whether the place belongs to them or not. They invest their money and build structures there. That kind of person will never want anything that can affect his property in such places. So, when you talk about the unity of this country, you talk about the Igbo man.

In practical terms, how do you want to ensure that Ndigbo support the progressives in Lagos State because they usually support the conservatives?

We have started already; the train has left the station. We have been visiting all the local governments in Lagos State to tell Ndigbo that things have changed. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not our father’s party. There is no similarity in alphabetical letters in Igbo and the PDP. So, the PDP is just an old platform for the Igbo, APC is the new platform, it is now a national party. Today, APC is the party that is ruling in Nigeria and Lagos State.

But there are insinuations that Ndigbo are marginalized in the country’s affairs…

Thank God that the word ‘marginalized’ is no longer being mentioned. If you say somebody is marginalizing you, do you marginalize yourself? Today, it is my joy that by the grace of God, He has put me in a little higher level in Lagos State, politically. It is my duty to go round and tell my people what we will gain and stand to gain when we are fully involved in politics. A typical Igbo man is a business man, he is not concerned about the government.

Unlike most Hausas who carry their radio sets all about and listen to news, the Igbo mam is busy with his business trying to make money. That is why you see them everywhere in terms of business, trading every day. An Igbo man goes out in the morning and comes back late in the night, it is my job to meet them in their workplaces and make them realize that they should create time for politics as well let them know the benefits they will get from politics.

Are you saying they should leave their business and join partisan politics?

I am not saying they should leave their businesses. But you don’t say politics doesn’t concern you and when they make policies that negate your business, you start crying. , you must make room to know what politics is all about and you must make room to influence those that are making policies that concern what you are doing. One policy can kill your business if you are not interested. It is high time they come out and be involved. I am not saying that all of them should contest elections, but you can influence political activities. We must now look at where we are, we are in Lagos State, let us look at the party that is controlling government in the state, the APC.

Do you think the South-East presidential bid is realizable on the platform of the APC?

If we are looking at a party that can give Ndigbo a chance at the presidency, it is the APC. The PDP has done it before for former President Goodluck Jonathan, but he is not an Igbo man, he is a minority from the South-South. We are looking forward that this great party, APC, can offer Ndigbo an opportunity for the presidency after our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu might have gone there and spent eight years. If you look at it, the South-West is more prepared for the presidency in 2023 and we believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a better chance.

We are still waiting for him to declare his intention and we are trying to prepare the ground for him and we are willing to support him. By the time he is through, he would look at how he could support the South-East. The people of the South-East should know that positions are not just given, they must struggle for it, we are not struggling enough. Also, the South-East should know that they must work in tandem with other tribes, they must collaborate and that is the only way they can get it. We must work with the South-West and the North.

If politics is a game, we must work with other tribes, we cannot achieve it alone and only APC, I believe can give us that opportunity. Lagos State will continue to belong to the APC or whatever name Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu gives the party he belongs to because the state will continue to be under him. The leaders of the Yoruba in this state will continue to control the state. So, the Igbos should fall in line with Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC in Lagos State and it shall be better for all of us.

We heard that some people were not allowed to vote in Okota area in Isolo during the last election, what should be done to avoid this in future elections?

That is why I am appealing to my people to support the government in power in the state, which is the APC. But somebody that is busy with his market every day might not understand that. It is my duty to go to them and explain to them. I am privileged and I have to tell them and you will see that our people in the PDP, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other parties will declare for the APC and not less than 70 per cent of Igbos in Lagos State will vote for the APC in the next general election.

Like this: Like Loading...