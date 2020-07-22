News

S’East industrialists, others seek FG’s intervention on electricity

Industrialists and manufacturers from the South-East geo political zone have lamented astronomical closing down of industries in the region, expressing apprehensions that the economy of the zone may nose dive as a result of epileptic power supply.
They have appealed to the Federal Government for a special intervention and assistance in the area of improved power supply for the various industrial clusters of the South-East in order to avert further closing down of factories.
Their spokesman, Mr. Collins Okey Ekwonu said “why companies, small and medium scale industries are closing is as a result of power supply which is highly epileptic and in some places nonexistent.”
Ekwonu went on: “When you understudy what the former Minister for Power, Engr. Bath Nnaji did in Aba, you can agree with me that if such a thing is improved upon in the South-East the issue of closing down of factories would be a thing of the past.
“You can agree with me the rate of unemployment in the South East as a result of poor power supply and this would ultimately increase the crime rate in our society.
“If the Federal Government can assist all the industrial clusters in Igbo land the economy of our zone would improve tremendously but with this issue of power supply it would adversely affect the economy of our area.
“What drives the economy of any given area is when factories or companies like this are established, people that do similar business or related products would begin to establish and that is how the company of scale is developed at every given time.”

