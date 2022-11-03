Metro & Crime

S’East Insecurity: Highway patrol wrong approach – Security expert

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

A security expert and Interpol Systems Consultant, Sir Chikwe Udensi, has berated the Forum of South East Governors for exhibiting poor knowledge of security as chief security officers in their resolution to adopt joint highway patrol as a means of curbing insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

The South East governors had on Sunday resolved, during an emergency meeting at the Government House in Enugu, to mount a 24/7 security patrol/ surveillance on major highways to check unabated killings in the region.

“But this is not the real solution to deal with security challenges in the region,” Udensi said in a radio programme in Umuahia wondering why the governors could not engage security consultants to assist in proferring solutions to security challenges bedeviling the region.

Sir Udensi called on the governors to rather adopt a system of smoking the criminal elements out from their enclaves in the forest where they live than waiting for them to attack on the highways.

 

Our Reporters

