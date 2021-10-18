News Top Stories

S’East insecurity: How to end IPOB’s stay-at-home order, by Mbaka

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, yesterday said the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would end the stay-at-home order in some parts of the South East.

 

Speaking during a sermon, Mbaka said it was imperative for the Federal Government to revisit the Nnamdi Kanu’s issue in the interest of peace and stability.

 

The cleric also noted that he has been praying hard for God to turn the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari to Kanu for good.

 

He said: “(Nnamdi) Kanu cannot continue to remain in DSS custody forever. For long, nobody has seen him (Kanu) and whether we like it or not; as of today, he is the voice that will open; and say something that the entire Igbo youths will say ‘Amen’ to it.

“We should all be busy talking about the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Killing and killing of our youths will not bring solutions. There is nobody that you will kill his child and will forgive you.

 

“If possible let them (govt) build more remand homes instead of killing and killing. Whether we believe it or not, the sun must rise, it is a matter of time.”

 

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) has warned that Boko Haram insurgents are likely to kidnap foreign nationals; warning its citizens against travelling to 12 states in Nigeria.

In a travel advisory issued on October 15, by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the UK government said there was a high threat of kidnap throughout Nigeria for ideological, financial or political gain.

 

The advisory reads: “The groups have previously shown intent and capability to conduct kidnaps in Nigeria.

 

“Foreign nationals, including humanitarian workers, are likely targets for kidnap.

 

Humanitarian hubs and humanitarian workers have been targeted during attacks in the North East, including Monguno, Borno State on 13 June 2020.”

 

