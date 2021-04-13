S’East insecurity: We’re behaving like war captives – Chekwas Okorie

Okey Maduforo, Akwa

Former National Chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie has blamed the lack of ability to checkmate the rising insecurity in the South East on the Civil War noting that Ndigbo and it’s leaders are still behaving like war captives.

Okorie, who spoke to reporters in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Tuesday contended that the South East governors are yet to form the much needed synergy to address the issue of insecurity in the area blaming them for being individualistic.

This is coming even as the governors have introduced the Ebubeagu Security Network recently to arrest the situation before hand.

According to Okorie: “We do not need to wait for any constitutional amendment on the state police or community policing. The lack of synergy by saying each state has it’s own peculiarities is wrong because that is the position of someone who is not ready to fight insecurity.

“It is this individualistic nature that our governors are exhibiting that has been the bane of the Igbo man in all aspects and it is so unfortunate and I am totally disappointed.

“We have been like this for a very long time since the war ended and I will not forget what late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe said at the formative stage of Ohaneze Ndigbo six years after the war.

“He said that the worse thing that can happen to any race that lost a war is loss of self extreme and it will take us a long time to recover our self extreme and it is because of the war that is still affecting the self extreme of our people.”

