Metro & Crime

S’East insecurity: We’re behaving like war captives – Chekwas Okorie

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Okey Maduforo, Akwa

Former National Chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie has blamed the lack of ability to checkmate the rising insecurity in the South East on the Civil War noting that Ndigbo and it’s leaders are still behaving like war captives.
Okorie, who spoke to reporters in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Tuesday contended that the South East governors are yet to form the much needed synergy to address the issue of insecurity in the area blaming them for being individualistic.
This is coming even as the governors have introduced the Ebubeagu Security Network recently to arrest the situation before hand.
According to Okorie: “We do not need to wait for any constitutional amendment on the state police or community policing. The lack of synergy by saying each state has it’s own peculiarities is wrong because that is the position of someone who is not ready to fight insecurity.
“It is this individualistic nature that our governors are exhibiting that has been the bane of the Igbo man in all aspects and it is so unfortunate and I am totally disappointed.
“We have been like this for a very long time since the war ended and I will not forget what late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe said at the formative stage of Ohaneze Ndigbo six years after the war.
“He said that the worse thing that can happen to any race that lost a war is loss of self extreme and it will take us a long time to recover our self extreme and it is because of the war that is still affecting the self extreme of our people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lagos flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Flood waters have swept away a 17-year- old girl, simply identified as Ayisat, at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate following downpour experienced throughout Monday in some areas of the state. Consequently, LASEMA has commenced a search and rescue operation for the missing teenager. Confirming the tragic incident, the General […]
Metro & Crime

Delta community protests over boundary dispute

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Hundreds of residents of Ewulu in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday barricaded the ever-busy Asaba-Ughelli-Warri Expressway. They were protesting over a boundary crisis between them and their neighbours at Ogwashi- Uku town. For hours, there was gridlock on the expressway as the protesters, comprising aged mothers and their husbands, displayed branches […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Customs kills boy while playing football

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) allegedly killed a boy during a clash with some rice smugglers at Oke-Ola area of Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.   The boy was said to be playing football on a primary school pitch when he was hit by a stray bullet from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica