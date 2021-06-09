S’East: Kalu cautions masterminds of insecurity

Warns against repetition of 1967 genocide

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for restraints from the masterminds of the insecurity in the South East region, warning that a repetition of the 1967 genocide won’t be tolerated. The former Governor of Abia State, who spoke in response to increasing incidents of violence in different parts of the region, noted that the insecurity in the region was strange, stating that Igbos were not known for burning homes to punish enemies. In a statement issued on Tuesday and personally signed by him, the Senate Chief Whip questioned the sense in the killing of policemen and military officers serving in the region. Kalu challenged the masterminds and perpetrators of these deadly acts, to justify the wisdom in eliminating those meant to protect them, their families and relatives from attacks.

He urged those behind the attacks on security operatives to have a rethink of their actions and advised them to choose a more righteous path in expressing whatever grievances they might have against any one. “The policemen and military officers being killed are fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, children and relatives. Anyone that has lost a close relative knows what it means to lose parents or children. I am more concerned about the lives lost because of the trickle down effects on families. “Our people are not known for burning homes to punish enemies. Destroying police stations and infrastructures can never be the best path to express grievances.

“Whenever the 1967 – 1970 Civil War is mentioned, it’s an emotive experience for any peace-loving Nigerian, not just an Igbo man. “We should not either by words or actions pursue a repetition of that horrible genocide. We should come to understand that every war ends on a table. Instead of destruction before coming to the table, is it not wiser to come to the table and avoid destruction?

“We need infrastructure, we need investments, we don’t need hostilities. So, we are pleading with you to stop and embrace peace,” he said. On the reported mass arrests and indiscriminate detention of young people in the South East, Kalu charged the security agencies to desist from harassment and molestation of innocent young people in the region. He expressed worries that some security agents have been reported to be killing innocent people based on mere suspicion of their identity.

“It is better to thoroughly conduct your investigations and avoid the indiscriminate killings of young innocent Igbo men. Our people have raised an alarm and we are very worried at the rate of disappearance and deaths of innocent young men. “Some of our young people now live indoors for the fear of being tagged unknown gun men,” Kalu stated. He reaffirmed his call for a national dialogue, insisting that it would give every region the opportunity to vent their grievances and douse tensions in the country.

“We have come a long way; our entanglement is so deep that all we need is diligent and deliberate efforts to realize the great dividends of diversity and pluralism. Our unity is our strength and can forever live in unity notwithstanding the diversity in culture, religion and tongues. A dialogue that has all stakeholders on the table and the president chairing it will go a long way in dousing tension across regions,” Kalu said.

