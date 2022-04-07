News Top Stories

S'East Killings: Odinkalu heads Soludo's Peace, Justice C'ttee

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday set up a 15-man Truth, Justice and Peace Committee to tackle the various agitations that had led to the killings in the South East geopolitical zone since 1999. The committee is led by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu. Members of the committee include popular entertainer and musician, Charlie Boy Oputa while Amb.

Bianca Ojukwu and Onyeka Onwenu serve as Secretary and member respectively. Other members cut across the five states in the South East zone. They are charged with the responsibility of identifying the problems and finding lasting solutions to the issues in contention. According to a release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, the committee has become instructive in order to stem the avalanche of insecurity in the area occasioned by those agitations.

“The purpose of the Committee on Truth, Justice, and Peace is to seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence, accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors, conditional mercy for the repentant perpetrators, restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation of the perpetrators, for the overall aim of restoration of peace and justice as well as the promotion of development in the state, the region and Nigeria. Given the cross-border nature of the conflict, the focus goes beyond Anambra, and possibly covers the entire South East. “Specifically, the Terms of Reference for the Committee are:

*To identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and armed struggle in the South East since 1999; *Document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration; *Identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands; *Address any other issues that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future; *Make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra State/ South East.” TheCommitteeshallhave a direct reporting line to the governor or his designee, and will be provided with administrative support.

The Committee shall be free to draw up the methodology to accomplish its assignment. Continuing Chukwulobelu added: “The Committee shall conclude its work no later than six months from its inauguration, with its preliminary report due no later than two months after the sunset and the final report after two months of receiving feedback on the preliminary report from the government. “The Committee shall be inaugurated on a date to be communicated to its members.”

 

Our Reporters

