News Top Stories

S’East leaders vow to end sit-at-home, condemn killings by gunmen

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu Comment(0)

Leaders of South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, yesterday in Enugu, vowed to do everything possible to end the weekly sit-at-home by pro- Biafra agitators in the region, even as the Governor of Anambra State, Willy Obiano was conspicuously absent.

 

They condemned in strong terms the spate of killings and general insecurity in the area and pledged to work with the security agencies to stem the tide.

 

The leaders, including the governors, traditional and religious leaders, also lamented the debilitating effect of the sit-at-home, which they said are mostly issued by their people in diaspora who do not feel the pains.

 

“In view of the information that even IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) had cancelled the sit-athome, the meeting resolved that governors and all people of the South East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the Zone.”

 

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and read by the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, the leaders said the decision to put an end to the order is in view of the information that even the Indigenous People of Biafra had cancelled the sit-at-home.

 

The leaders noted that sit-athome orders have caused pains, affected the economy of the zone, even as residents of the zone can no longer move freely. The meeting agreed that the South East Ebubeagu security outfit be launched in all the South East States and laws passed in various South East States before the end of 2021.

 

The meeting also received the Committee report on various matters affecting the South East, especially on the issue of security and  marginalisation of the South East people, and resolved to study the reports for immediate implementation and engagement with the Federal Government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of the people, especially the youths.

 

The meeting resolved to support election in Anambra State and directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful election in the state come November 6, 2021.

 

The meeting also mandated all clergy men, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and traditional rulers to continue to dialogue with youths to find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges in the zone.

 

Present at the meeting were the governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, Imo, Hope Uzodinma and deputy governors of Anambra and Abia states, Nkem Okeke and Ude Chukwu respectively.

 

Others were members of the House of Assembly from the South East, the Catholic bishops of Nsukka and Enugu, Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Emmanuel Chukwuma, among other traditional rulers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo guber: Supreme Court dismisses Jegede’s petition

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed the petition filed against the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election by Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The legal firework has now ended today as the Supreme Court, the […]
News

Poll: Majority of Americans want Trump removed immediately after US Capitol violence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifty-seven percent of Americans want Republican President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office after he encouraged a protest this week that escalated into a deadly riot inside the U.S. Capitol, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Most of them were Democrats, however, with Republicans apparently much more supportive of Trump serving out the […]
News

1,000 Ogun workers write exam to upgrade cadre

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

No fewer than 1,000 civil servants in Ogun State seeking for professional upgrade in the state civil service have sat for the examination conducted by the state Civil Service Commission.   The exercise, which cut across 60 cadres, was held at the Federal University of Agriculture, (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, the dtate capital.   Speaking on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica