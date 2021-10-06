S’East leaders vow to end sit-at-home, condemn killings by gunmen

Leaders of South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, yesterday in Enugu, vowed to do everything possible to end the weekly sit-at-home by pro- Biafra agitators in the region, even as the Governor of Anambra State, Willy Obiano was conspicuously absent.

They condemned in strong terms the spate of killings and general insecurity in the area and pledged to work with the security agencies to stem the tide.

The leaders, including the governors, traditional and religious leaders, also lamented the debilitating effect of the sit-at-home, which they said are mostly issued by their people in diaspora who do not feel the pains.

“In view of the information that even IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) had cancelled the sit-athome, the meeting resolved that governors and all people of the South East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the Zone.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and read by the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, the leaders said the decision to put an end to the order is in view of the information that even the Indigenous People of Biafra had cancelled the sit-at-home.

The leaders noted that sit-athome orders have caused pains, affected the economy of the zone, even as residents of the zone can no longer move freely. The meeting agreed that the South East Ebubeagu security outfit be launched in all the South East States and laws passed in various South East States before the end of 2021.

The meeting also received the Committee report on various matters affecting the South East, especially on the issue of security and marginalisation of the South East people, and resolved to study the reports for immediate implementation and engagement with the Federal Government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of the people, especially the youths.

The meeting resolved to support election in Anambra State and directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful election in the state come November 6, 2021.

The meeting also mandated all clergy men, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and traditional rulers to continue to dialogue with youths to find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges in the zone.

Present at the meeting were the governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, Imo, Hope Uzodinma and deputy governors of Anambra and Abia states, Nkem Okeke and Ude Chukwu respectively.

Others were members of the House of Assembly from the South East, the Catholic bishops of Nsukka and Enugu, Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Emmanuel Chukwuma, among other traditional rulers.

