S’East LP faults Arthur Eze’s Obi comment

Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU, WITHAGENCYREPORTS South East Labour Party’s (LP) National Vice Chairman, Innocent Okeke, has faulted Prince Arthur Eze’s advice to the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obiº “to drop his ambition, and wait for next time”. The billionaire reportedly said this during the 2022 Ofala Festival in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State last month. In a statement yesterday, Okeke said: “We want to respect the personal opinion of any individual including that of Chief Arthur Eze and any other person with different opinions. But what we cannot accept is unfriendly outbursts and intimidation. “The message to whoever cares to listen is that the next new Nigeria is never going to be business as usual. The moment people begin to adapt, the better. It has been a country between the far-rich and extremely poor masses. They destroyed the middle class and made the poor masses ordinary slaves. “If our highly respected Chief Arthur Eze should go by his adopted name Ozigbo Ndu I would have expected him to feel pain when his people are feeling it. The pain in present Nigeria is a general one and everyone is crying for a genuine change.” “We can understand his personal business interests and effort to remain big, but he has been big from youth till this age, it is time to feel the pain of others and sacrifice luxury for a better future.”

 

