Metro & Crime

S’East meeting: Drama, as  Uzodinma’s security detail clashes with Enugu Govt House counterparts

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

There was a mild drama at the Enugu State Government House when the Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma arrived to attend the South East Security meeting with his entourage and attempted to enter the complex with his Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) against standing orders and security protocol.

But the Enugu Government House security stopped the entourage at the gate insisting that visitors are not allowed into the Government House with weapons.

However, the Imo State governor reportedly insisted that his two armoured vehicles manned by both police and army operatives must accompany him in.

This led to a heated argument between the Enugu Government House security operatives manning the gate and their Imo counterparts.

After a prolonged argument Governor Uzodinma ultimately had his way.

But the Imo State governor, who arrived late with his very heavily armed security detail, did not stay for up to 30 minutes before he departed.

The South East security meeting was attended by members of the apex Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, governors of the South East, royal fathers, religious leaders and other stakeholders.

The security meeting was summoned based on the rising killings and insecurity in southeast recently that created fear of even having the scheduled election in Anambra State scuttled.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Prominent broadcaster, Dan Foster, dies

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Notable broadcaster, Dan Foster, popularly known as The Big Dawg, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that the popular radio personality reportedly died yesterday of COVID-19. Before his death, Foster had worked with Cool FM, Inspiration FM, City FM and Classic FM. Formerly an Idol series judge, he also held a similar position with the Got […]
Metro & Crime

C’River govt, UNICAL partner to scout for int’l donors

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State Ministry of International Development Cooperation has gone into partnership with the University of Calabar (UNCAL) to attract donors to the state in general and the university in particular.   The Agency, headed by the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr. Inyang Asibong disclosed this on Tuesday when the Vice Chancellor of UNICAL, […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos captures 30,107 criminals’ data

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Prison inmates rise to 9,053 Lagos State government has captured the data of 30,107 criminals on the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS). This is as the number of prison inmates in Lagos prisons, which have capacity for only 3,872 people, has risen to 9,053, about 140 per cent more than the official capacity. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica