S’East meeting: Drama, as  Uzodinma’s security detail clashes with Enugu Govt House counterparts

There was a mild drama at the Enugu State Government House when the Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma arrived to attend the South East Security meeting with his entourage and attempted to enter the complex with his Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) against standing orders and security protocol.

But the Enugu Government House security stopped the entourage at the gate insisting that visitors are not allowed into the Government House with weapons.

However, the Imo State governor reportedly insisted that his two armoured vehicles manned by both police and army operatives must accompany him in.

This led to a heated argument between the Enugu Government House security operatives manning the gate and their Imo counterparts.

After a prolonged argument Governor Uzodinma ultimately had his way.

But the Imo State governor, who arrived late with his very heavily armed security detail, did not stay for up to 30 minutes before he departed.

The South East security meeting was attended by members of the apex Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, governors of the South East, royal fathers, religious leaders and other stakeholders.

The security meeting was summoned based on the rising killings and insecurity in southeast recently that created fear of even having the scheduled election in Anambra State scuttled.

