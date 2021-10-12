News Top Stories

S’East NASS Caucus seeking political solution to Kanu’s release –Ekweremadu

Chukwu David, ABUJA

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, assured that the South East Caucus of the National Assembly was working towards defusing tension in the region.

 

According to a statement by Uche Anichukwu, his Special Assistant on Media, Ekweremadu spoke at a lecture entitled: “The Igbo in Diaspora: A Perspective” that he delivered virtually at the Igbo Heritage Lectures and Ugwumba Excellence Award event, which held in Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday evening.

 

He also noted that the Caucus was working towards finding a political solution that would result in the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

 

Ekweremadu enjoined the Igbo in diaspora to offer a strong voice against violent agitations and also bring their influences to bear in the search for security and stability in Igbo land.

 

On Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ekweremadu said: “Let me also assure you that the South East Caucus of the National Assembly is not resting on its oars.

 

We are working quietly and surely to address these issues, including finding a political solution to the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu matter. “We did it before in the case of Chief Ralph Uwazuruike in 2007.

 

We also did it in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2017. And God willing, and with your support and prayers, we will succeed again in the matter of Nnamdi Kanu to promote peace and stability in our region.”

