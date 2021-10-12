News Top Stories

S’East NASS Caucus seeking political solution to Kanu’s release –Ekweremadu

Posted on Author Chukwu David, ABUJA Comment(0)

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, assured that the South East Caucus of the National Assembly was working towards defusing tension in the region.

 

According to a statement by Uche Anichukwu, his Special Assistant on Media, Ekweremadu spoke at a lecture entitled: “The Igbo in Diaspora: A Perspective” that he delivered virtually at the Igbo Heritage Lectures and Ugwumba Excellence Award event, which held in Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday evening.

 

He also noted that the Caucus was working towards finding a political solution that would result in the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

 

Ekweremadu enjoined the Igbo in diaspora to offer a strong voice against violent agitations and also bring their influences to bear in the search for security and stability in Igbo land.

 

On Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ekweremadu said: “Let me also assure you that the South East Caucus of the National Assembly is not resting on its oars. We are working quietly and surely to address these issues, including finding a political solution to the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu matter.

 

“We did it before in the case of Chief Ralph Uwazuruike in 2007. We also did it in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2017. And God willing, and with your support and prayers, we will succeed again in the matter of Nnamdi Kanu to promote peace and stability in our region.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG declares JOHESU strike illegal

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Government has directed the various unions in the health sector operating under the umbrella of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) not to go ahead with the strike scheduled for midnight, Sunday, September 13 saying the Ministry of Labour and Employment has apprehended the dispute with the conciliation initiated on Thursday, September […]
News

Again, suspected herders kill 11 in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen yesterday launched a fierce attack on Makurdi and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of Benue State, leaving about 11 people dead. The attacks took place at Zongo-Akiki village in Mbalagh council ward of Makurdi and at Anyom community of Mbatyula council ward in Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas. An eye witness told […]
News

Troops repel B’Haram attack in Borno, kill 10 insurgents

Posted on Author Reporter

  No fewer than 10 suspected Boko Haram members were killed in an attempted attack on the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops also destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti aircraft gun, two machine guns […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica