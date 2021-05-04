S’East: Ohanaeze youths blame attacks on extra-judicial killings, others

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has blamed the rampant cases of gunmen attacks on security agents and facilities in the South-East and South-South on extrajudicial killings perpetrated by security agencies against the youth and the Federal Government’s unfulfilled promises after the EndSars protests.

The group, however, appealed to the ‘unknown gunmen’ to cease fire and embrace peace through dialogue, arguing that the development would aggravate the level of poverty with the common man suffering the most.

The neglect of the #End- SARS protest by the Nigerian government led by President Muhammadu Buhari was responsible for the rise of gunmen who were now opposing the government in the South-East, observed OYC President, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, in a release made available to the New Telegraph yesterday.

He said: “It’s on record that the old Eastern Nigeria witnessed the highest victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings, and no justice was made for the youth that lost their lives in the hands of Nigeria’s security agents.

All these, I suspect, triggered the rampage of gunmen causing mayhem in the region,” Igboayaka also recounted. He further noted that; “The security challenges you are seeing today in the South-East is simply a remote cause of how the Nigerian government and governors of Igbo extraction handled the #End- SARS protest.

The youth were harassed, intimidated and killed by security agents for protesting, yet after the protest both the president and the governors are swimming in looting of our common wealth.

“All the conditions and proposals made by Nigerian youths were swept under the carpet, but I appeal to aggressive ‘unknown gunmen’ to cease fire to give dialogue and negotiation and a chance to put our dear country back on track.”

The OYC leader added: “We’re aware that many youths who are breadwinners of their families lost their lives in extrajudicial killings from security agents, and today our brothers who are serving in various security agencies have also lost their lives. “Two wrongs don’t make a right, let this over two months of security challenges, killings and burning be a lesson to all in the history of Nigeria political survival.”

Like this: Like Loading...