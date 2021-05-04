News

S’East: Ohanaeze youths blame attacks on extra-judicial killings, others

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

 

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has blamed the rampant cases of gunmen attacks on security agents and facilities in the South-East and South-South on extrajudicial killings perpetrated by security agencies against the youth and the Federal Government’s unfulfilled promises after the  EndSars protests.

 

The group, however, appealed to the ‘unknown gunmen’ to cease fire and embrace peace through dialogue, arguing that the development would aggravate the level of poverty with the common man suffering the most.

 

The neglect of the #End- SARS protest by the Nigerian government led by President Muhammadu Buhari was responsible for the rise of gunmen who were now opposing the government in the South-East, observed OYC President, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, in a release made available to the New Telegraph yesterday.

 

He said: “It’s on record that the old Eastern Nigeria witnessed the highest victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings, and no justice was made for the youth that lost their lives in the hands of Nigeria’s security agents.

 

All these, I suspect, triggered the rampage of gunmen causing mayhem in the region,” Igboayaka also recounted. He further noted that; “The security challenges you are seeing today in the South-East is simply a remote cause of how the Nigerian government and governors of Igbo extraction handled the #End- SARS protest.

 

The youth were harassed, intimidated and killed by security agents for protesting, yet after the protest both the  president and the governors are swimming in looting of our common wealth.

 

“All the conditions and proposals made by Nigerian youths were swept under the carpet, but I appeal to aggressive ‘unknown gunmen’ to cease fire to give dialogue and negotiation and a chance to put our dear country back on track.”

 

The OYC leader added: “We’re aware that many  youths who are breadwinners of their families lost their lives in extrajudicial killings from security agents, and today our brothers who are serving in various security agencies have also lost their lives. “Two wrongs don’t make a right, let this over two months of security challenges, killings and burning be a lesson to all in the history of Nigeria political survival.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Crisis brews in Enugu community over village seniority

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Crisis is brewing in Achara Community, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State as one of the villages, Umuagwuene, says it is the oldest and will resist any attempt to change its traditional seniority position. Speaking with newsmen in Nsukka, after a general meeting of the village on Monday, Mr Micheal Ezugwu, the Eldest man […]
News

MTN, 9mobile get National Roaming Service approval

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has granted approval for two mobile network operators (MNOs) to carry out a trial on National Roaming Service for three months.   The two telecoms companies are Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Nigeria and the Emerging Markets Telecommunication Service Limited (EMTS), trading as 9Mobile in Nigeria.   With this […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Banks issue new conditions of service to staff

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With the crisis occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic showing no sign of abating, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in  Nigeria have started issuing new conditions of service to their staff as part of measures to cut costs, New Telegraph has learnt.   According to industry sources, bank staff who have been issued letters changing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica