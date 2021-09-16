Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

S’East parliamentary caucus moves to rescue Kanu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

…advocates political solution to FG/IPOB’s face-off
…condemns rising insecurity, lawlessness in Igboland
…backs IPOB on cessation of stay-at-home orders

The South East Caucus of the National Assembly, yesterday, offered to intervene in the ordeal of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, hinting that it would explore a political solution towards resolving the issues surrounding his incarceration and the crisis trailing it.

The caucus, made up of all members of the Senate and House of Representatives from the South East geopolitical zone, took the decision yesterday in Abuja after it held an extraordinary session to review developments in the South East, particularly the detention of Kanu, stay-at-home orders and the security situation in the region. Kanu, who has had a running battle with the Federal Government in the last six years, is currently in detention and facing treasonable felony charges after his arrest in Kenya and repatriation to Nigeria.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the caucus resolved to set up a committee to “constructively interface” with relevant stakeholders, particularly the Federal Government and its relevant agencies towards finding a political solution to the crisis. The caucus expressed solidarity with the people of the South East over the perceived marginalisation of the region in the scheme of things within the Nigerian commonwealth and resolved to join hands with other patriotic Nigerians across regional, religious, political, and ethnic divides to reconstruct a federal system where the rights, happiness, and prosperity of citizens are guaranteed.

The Caucus also identified with the people over their quest for equity, justice, and protection of their lives and property in every part of the country. The lawmakers equally condemned in strongest terms, the incessant killings in the South East and demanded an immediate end to the incessant bloodletting. They urged the security agencies to unravel the culprits behind these violent acts and ensure that they are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others. T he caucus noted with delight that IPOB had called off the Monday stayat- home order and resolved to ensure that nobody uses them as façades to bring ruination on Igbo land.

“The Caucus, therefore, resolved to continue to fight for a level-playing ground and an enabling federal system where Ndigbo are able to develop their homeland at their own pace and equally pursue their happiness and actaulise their enormous potentials in every part of the country, unmolested. “We reviewed the stay-athome orders by the IPOB and the mayhem some nefarious elements have seized the opportunity to visit on the lives, properties, and psyche of our people. The Caucus equally reviewed and rued the incalculable economic losses and hardships these have brought upon our region.

We resolved to condemn in strongest terms the disruption of the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination in some parts of the South East, particularly the incident at Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, where the English examination organised by the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, on Monday, September 13, 2021, was ruthlessly scuttled by armed men, who chased away the students, teachers, and examiners before setting ablaze motorcycles belonging to the teachers.

“This is certainly not who we are as a people. On the contrary, we are a people, who have always cherished and encouraged learning from the ages. We are a people that fully appreciate the place of education in the liberation and enlightenment of the human mind and the socio- economic and political emancipation of a people,” they said. The caucus appealed to the people of the South East not to allow anyone to destroy the region, stressing that the post-war South East was not built through government patronage, but largely by the sheer determination and sacrifices of the people, who refused to resign to fate or bow their heads in defeat. “

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikire crisis claims two lives as OPCI absolves self

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI), has stated that no member of its organisation was involved in the crisis that rocked Ikire town, Osun State, where two people lost their lives and scores sustained various degrees of injuries. In a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Osun State Acting […]
News Top Stories

Fayemi, el-Rufai: To avoid collapse, Nigeria needs state police, devolution of power now

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Baba Negedu

…Nigerians must be involved in nation-building –Sterling Bank boss •Kaduna gov to youths: Join political parties, shed entitlement mindset Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday called for urgent constitutional action on state police and devolution of power to states to save Nigeria from the brink of collapse. […]
News

#EndSARS: Police website still offline 48 hours after ‘attack by hackers’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The website of the Nigeria police force (NPF) is currently offline as protests against the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) continue across the country. Checks on Saturday revealed that the website, www.npf.gov.ng, was not available. On the police website was the message: “This Account has been suspended. Contact your hosting provider for more information.” The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica