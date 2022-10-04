S’East Professionals To Adesina: Criminal suspects exist in all ethnic groups

Our Correspondent

Professionals operating under the auspices of South-East Professional Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), have described as unfortunate a recent opinion article written by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Bihari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

In the piece entitled: “I missed the South East we used to know”, Adesina was quoted to have said, among others, that: “Each time I read of killings by gunmen in the South East, I go into the doldrums. I get mortified by the sheer waste of precious lives, the wantonness, malevolence and viciousness of it all. And I mean killings on both sides.

“The innocent law enforcement agents, mowed down in cold blood, and the misguided, brainwashed gunmen, who more often than not do not get away with their evil acts. MAD. Mutual Assured Destruction. That’s what usually happens.

“I then tell myself. This is not the South East we used to know. What happened? How did grace turn to disgrace? How did young men, who used to be moved, motivated by sonorous songs and choruses suddenly become bloodthirsty hounds, not distinguishing between friends and foes, good and evil?

“How do you claim you want to liberate a people, after first shooting them to ribbons? How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! How art thou cut to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! (Isaiah 14:12).

“The South East we used to know had Voice of the Cross. Oh, what a group of gospel singers! It had Sir Warrior, Oliver De Coque, Oriental Brothers, and many others.

“They would sing, and inspire you, and transport your mind to nobler things. Now, the soulful tunes have given way to the staccato sound of gunfire. What went wrong?”

He continued: “The innocent law enforcement agents, mowed down in cold blood, and the misguided, brainwashed gunmen, who more often than not do not get away with their evil acts. MAD. Mutual Assured Destruction. That’s what usually happens.

“Let Reverend Sisters in the Convents, with their white attires sing those Igbo gospel songs, and nobody could convince you that they were not angels direct from above. Let the men, old, young, play the drums and other musical instruments, sing in baritone, and heaven would come down, and glory would fill your soul.

“Let a preacher from the region take the pulpit, and he intersperses his sermon with heavenly songs, which the congregation would respond rapturously to. That was the South East we knew, and not the current killing fields.”

In their reaction, the professionals said in a statement that the write-up contained alleged provocative elements which, they said, left much to be desired.

“While condemning killings, in whatever form, we hasten to remind Adesina that criminality, and criminal elements exist among all ethnic groups, and regions in Nigeria.

“It, therefore, betrays common sense, flies in the face of reason, for an Adesina to think that killings only occur in the South East region.

“As a senior member of government, there are minimum standards, which are expected of Mr. Adesina.

“May we further remind Adesina that Nigeria, today, has been designated as the second most-terrorised nation in the world.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...