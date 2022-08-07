S’East security officers, non- indigenes’ killings bad, unwelcome –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killings of security officers and non indigenes in the South-east by terrorists as bad and unwelcome.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Saturday, the President reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attacks promising all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Buhari’s reaction came amidst reports of the slaying of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of policemen at their duty posts, urging community and religious leaders to speak more forcefully against the killings, stand up and defend the ethos of our cultural and religious heritage.

“Those who know should point at specific people who did this,” the President pleaded.

He expressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the southeast and the entire country, saying that the reports of killings anywhere were sad and unwelcome

Buhari offered his condolences to the families of the law enforcement agents murdered and to the government and people of Niger Republic whose citizens were cruelly beheaded by the beastly attackers.

