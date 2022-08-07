News

S’East security officers, non- indigenes’ killings bad, unwelcome –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

ABUJA
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killings of security officers and non indigenes in the South-east by terrorists as bad and unwelcome.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Saturday, the President reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attacks promising all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

 

Buhari’s reaction came amidst reports of the slaying of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of policemen at their duty posts, urging community and religious leaders to speak more forcefully against the killings, stand up and defend the ethos of our cultural and religious heritage.

“Those who know should point at specific people who did this,” the President pleaded.

He expressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the southeast and the entire country, saying that the reports of killings anywhere were sad and unwelcome

Buhari offered his condolences to the families of the law enforcement agents murdered and to the government and people of Niger Republic whose citizens were cruelly beheaded by the beastly attackers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ex-Jonathan’s Media Aide, Ude, gives N8m scholarship to Abia students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Director of Communications under President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Jackson Ude, has granted scholarship worth N8million to eight undergraduate beneficiaries in Nkporo, Ohafia Local Government of Abia State. The widely-travelled Journalist has also promised to grant another N8million scholarship at the end of the year 2021. He said the eight students were selected based […]
News

Bayelsa women battle to achieve 35% affirmative action

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Background All over the world and specifically in Nigeria, women are hugely involved in the political process almost at all levels especially during the voting process because women are always more in the population. That, however, informed the reason why the former President Olusegun Obasanjo during his time in 1999 enacted a law allowing women […]
News Top Stories

Bandits kill 52 in Zamfara, Kaduna attacks, burn houses

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Bandits in separate attacks killed 52 persons in Kaduna and Zamfara, injuring scores of persons while several houses were burnt and other losses incurred by the affected communities. Ten deaths were recorded in the invasion of Warkan Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State while 42 were killed in five communities of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica