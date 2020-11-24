S’East should be supported to produce president in 2023 – Onuigbo

Hon. Samuel Onuigbo represents Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on the proposed establishment of Federal Secretariat complex in Abia, housing deficit in Nigeria and the clamour for the South-East to produce the next president, among other issues

During the recent budget defence by the Ministry of Works and Housing before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Housing, you appreciated the Minister, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, on his efforts towards the building of a Federal Secretariat complex in Abia State. What is the stage of the project?

Truly, I appreciated the minister and I commended him for the very cordial and harmonious relationship that exists between him and Abia people.

The reason I made that public commendation is because in 2016, when I met with him in his office and raised issues over the dilapidated state of the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road and appealed to him to intervene, he directed FERMA as I requested to immediately carry out palliative works on that road, and I followed it up for close to three years in pressing on the Federal Government, through the ministry for the road to be awarded for total rehabilitation.

I am happy to say that in 2019, the road was awarded and reconstruction work is currently on going on that road. Secondly, in October 2019, during a budget defence on Housing in the House of Representatives, I asked the minister why Abia State which is number one on the alphabetical order of states, does not have a Federal Secretariat, while other states have had the opportunity of a Federal Secretariat being built for their states.

The Minister told me that if I could work with my state governor and provide land, he would through the ministry come to build a Federal Secretariat in the state. Right from there, I got a letter out on October 23, 2019, and met with my governor on October 25, informing him of the minister’s promise, and my governor wrote to the minister.

So, when I went to see the minister on November 6, 2019, he acknowledged the governor’s letter and said that he appreciated the speed at which prompt attention was given to the matter.

The minister said I should advise that land be provided and not a letter of intention. The governor has now provided the land via the Abia State Ministry of Land, and I am happy to say that I was very pleased when the minister publicly acknowledged that Abia State government has provided land for the building of a Federal Secretariat.

So, the ball has now moved from us and back to the minister, and for him to have publicly acknowledged that we have provided land. That gives me and indeed other Abians hope that the building of a Federal Secretariat in the state would be done as soon as the ministry sets resources aside for that purpose.

Having gone through the2021 budget of the Ministry of Works and Housing, is there provision for construction of the proposed Federal Secretariat in Abia State?

You know there was adjustment on the 2020 budget because of COVID-19 but this budget that we are considering was prepared long before now and prepared by the ministries and this letter for the allocation of land was issued in September long after the initial preparations for the budget must have been completed.

However, that does not take away the fact that the ministry must have started making basic preliminary preparations for this to be adequately captured.

Abia State was created 29 years ago. Why is it that federal secretariat has not been established in the state long before now; is it as a result of marginalization or docility of those in government in the state, that they never made moves to attract such federal government presence in the area?

It is difficult for us to say, and it is not encouraging at this point to attempt to apportion blames. For me, I take everything as it comes.

The nation has lingering challenges of housing deficits, how can this problem be tackled by both federal and states governments?

The issue of housing is top on the list and the minister did not pretend about it. And of course, you also noticed that members of the joint committee supported him by even suggesting very strongly that the Federal Mortgage Bank should be privatized or even commercialized as to allow the federal government to hold a certain percentage and also allow private investors to get a certain percentage so as to bring in the drive that brings out the best in organisations.

That’s profit motive but then, when you are doing that, you also have corporate social responsibility, especially where government has interest. So, that is the reason why those viewpoints were pushed forward and supported across board.

Government has to make a specific provision by putting in place a clear policy and following through to ensure its smooth implementation to achieve our target of reducing housing deficit in the country because it is truly a challenge.

Funds budgeted for developing housing nationwide was not enough and needs to be addressed; hence the need to privatize the housing agencies to create enabling environment for the private sectors to key in.

The Minister told us that while as governor of Lagos State in 2015, he budgeted about N40 billion for housing.

But about six years after, the Federal Government is budgeting about N100 billion for housing for the entire nation. That needs to be addressed.

As a lawmaker from the South-East and a member of the main opposition party, how prepared is the region for 2023 presidential election?

It is the truth that the Igbos are naturally and justifiably clamouring to be supported to produce the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and their clamour is justified because they have made more contributions to the development of Nigeria than any other tribe.

Again, there is no part of this country that you go and you don’t find an Igbo man. The Igbos have been the main agent of unity in this country. If other major ethnic tribes have had their turns in governing this country, it is not out of place for the Igbos to say it is their turn.

Whether you are Igbo or not, there is the need to support the Igbos to have access to the leadership of this country and the reason is simple. If we can bring to bear how enterprising the Igbos are, how entrepreneurial they are, how tenacious they are in whatever they are pursuing, this nation will benefit more from it.

Take stock of the Igbos who are outside of this country and who are doing well, then you will know that somehow, the saying that whoever that is holding somebody on the ground, is also holding himself.

How would the Igbos actualize the ambition of producing a president of in 2023 given their low numerical strength in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)?

I think we should be interested in occupying the presidency of this country for good governance and who has the potential to provide good leadership, and when I said the Igbos should be supported to secure the position, it means that all hands should be on deck.

If you think you have something to offer, it should be a joint effort because I recall that in 1999 because of the resolution of the people of Nigeria that the presidency should go to the South-West, all the political parties zoned the presidential tickets to the South-West.

So, it is not necessarily a particular political party issue. Are you saying that we cannot get an Igbo man who can provide leadership that can impact positively on the wellbeing of all Nigerians?

Are you saying that such a person cannot be found in APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)? Like I said, Igbos should be supported by other ethnic nationalities to produce the president of Nigeria.

If you follow the political architecture of this country, check those who were in PDP but who moved to APC because they wanted to ensure that they would produce the presidency. If you take an in-depth analysis of those who have been in APC in the last five or six years, they were from PDP, so what makes that impossible?

As a former chairman of the House Committee on Climate Change, what solution can you proffer for flooding and other environmental challenges caused by climate change?

Yes, I chaired the House Committee on Climate Change in the Eight Assembly and even sponsored a bill on climate change for the country. I am aware that we have serious challenges arising from climate change and the challenges are diverse.

There are the ones that immediately come to mind. When you talk about the security challenge coming from the herdsmen because drought and desertification are forcing them to move down South with their cows, that has often led to the clash between them and the farmers and has generated serious security challenge. We also know that drought and desertification have also forced migration from areas where people previously farmed to other areas.

We also know that climate change caused Lake Chad to dry up from what it was, from 100 per cent to 10 per cent and therefore, over 30 million people who previously depended on Lake Chad for farming, fishing, animal husbandry and all that can no longer find space to do that and earn a living.

Consequently, a lot of them have been pushed into the cities without skills with which to survive and therefore, made themselves ready murder weapons for those who can pay.

It is because of these challenges that the United Nations in its wisdom passed a resolution and said that climate change poses a serious security challenge and should be tackled. It is important that we as a nation appreciate that and confront it before it gets out of control.

We are not only talking about how the Sahara Desert is racing on to this part of the country or Africa, we are also talking about the challenges that are causing coastal erosion where fishermen and the rest of them can no longer find where to fish because areas where they used to keep their canoes have been wiped out by coastal erosion.

Similarly, in the South-East, gully erosion is all over the place affecting farmers and creating serious ecological problems.

So, climate change, we no longer say it has fired a warning shot; climate change is a reality that we are experiencing. You talk about the flood and all that, which has been coming from time to time and sometimes accurately predicated based on either the kind of rainfall that we are getting or that some of our neighbours are unable to handle their dams and open them at such a point that they create problems here.

You will recall that in 2012, we lost so many lives in this country; about 236 or so, and the money ran into trillions of Naira that we lost when that heavy flood covered everywhere from Kogi down to Bayelsa. So, these are realities that we have been leaving with. It is up to this government to tackle it and indeed Nigerians to truly appreciate the challenges that are coming from climate change and tackle them headlong.

