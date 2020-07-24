S’East, S’South professionals elect new officers

The South East – South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) in Lagos elected new executives to drive the vision of the organization for the next two years. The organization founded to pursue a consistent policy articulation and bold advocacy for the development of their region, has remained a resilient vehicle for synergy amongst all layers of governance and service structures in the area.

In a release by the group’s Publicity Secretary, the new President, a veteran of the Nigerian Bar and Continental leader of the African Bar Association, Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo, stated after being sworn in that with the action fitted executives on board with him “the race for impact is a marathon that has begun until the economies and political landscape of our peculiar geography profits from ideas that must work for impacts that are sustainably deliverable across board.”

Uwaifo said he was confident that with the unanimous affirmation of all that stood elected, the morale for a leap was sure, secured on the vast human capital abundance available to draw from, and the guided wisdom of our collective will as a group. Also inaugurated included Deputy President South South, Andy Wabali, Deputy President South- East, Mr George Agu, General Secretary- Ireke Agbaeze Kalu Onuma, Deputy General Secretary- Anthonia Ofere, Treasurer- Samuel Ulaikere and Financial Secretary- Mathew Ogagavworia, Legal Adviser- Noble Uchechukwu, and Publicity Secretary- Collins Steve Ugwu.

