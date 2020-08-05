S’East, S’South professionals task FG on security, graft, others

Foremost advocacy group– The South- East, South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has said that the seeming absence of justice, rule of law and merit in all facets of governance in the country was responsible for Nigeria’s socio-economic and political deterioration.

Besides, the advocacy group urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to restructure the country, review the present devolution of powers, whittle down the centre, allow for competition and calculated economic growth in accordance with the needs of the different regions and revisit the reports of the 2014 Constitutional Conference. Speaking yesterday during its maiden briefing held virtually on Zoom platform, the newly elected president of SESSPN, Hannibal Uwaifo, said the organization was committed to total emancipation of the people of South-South and the South-East for good governance and progress. According to him, the country must move away from ethnicity, religious intolerance and engage in constructive nation-building as state governments must develop security architectures around community policing and vigilante groups to project and secure their people. While stating that the federal government should return regional powers corruptly seized by successive military governments to the regional governments who should develop at their pace using whatever natural and artificial resources available in their zones, he lamented that the central government has continues to hold what is traditionally central to all.

“How can insecurity be tackled when the appointment of Service Chiefs and other critical security officials are harped on religious beliefs, personnel affinity and closeness to persons in the corridors of power?” he queried. Uwaifo said: “The truth is that Nigeria is generally referred to as a failed country in international circles.A country that is unable to protect her citizens and her boarders is nothing less than that. An urgent plan must be put in place to restructure the country in such a way that real power to develop and secure the confidence of the citizenry would reside in the federation units.

“The SESSPN will continue to champion this cause for the overall benefits of the regions it represents and for the overall benefit of Nigerians who are suffering from untold hardship with no solution in sight except for empty promises of a better tomorrow that only exist in their minds.

On corruption, the advocacy group said the depth of corruption in the country is not only frightening but absurd, adding that, “the system encourages countless numbers of probe funds to be instituted and results are either swept under the carpet or subjected to another probe.” The SESSPN said it has produced a document which would represent a blueprint for rapid economic and social development of the South-East-South-South regions, adding that the document represented the first bold attempt at regional economic integration.

