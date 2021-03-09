News

S’East women applaud Buhari, Umar Farouq over social security investments

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Reporter

Women under the auspices of Amalgamated Union of Market Women Societies in the South East, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his social security investments in the geo-political zone of the country, saying the development underscored the first citizen’s love for the Igbo.
This was as the market woman also applauded the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, for driving the social investment initiatives of the Buhari-led administration with unparalleled passion.
According to the mothers, the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) of the Federal Government, especially the N-Power, have continued to impact positively on the lives of South East women, many of whom have established businesses across the states.
Speaking with a team of South East Support for N-Power and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (SESNAM), zonal secretary of the women’s union, Mrs Okoronkwo Blessing, said members were overjoyed by the interventions, even as she encouraged other beneficiaries to come out for identification.
While expressing satisfaction with the implementation of the various social  intervention programmes across the states of the zone, the association urged Igbo to develop confidence in the current administration, in the interest of unity and peaceful co-existence.
She disclosed  that at least 10,000 women have so far benefited from the N20, 000 intervention scheme in each of the affected states.
Her words: “Today,  we (members of the Amalgamated Union of Market Women Societies in the South East), wish to pass a vote of confidence on all the social security interventions of the Nigerian government, propelled by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, especially for the unbiased manner of implementation as demonstrated in the South East.
“Here in the South East, when the (N20,000) individual grant scheme was launched, the South East women were the first set of beneficiaries. It was launched in Ebonyi State with all stakeholders present.
“As mothers, we owe the president a duty to commend his efforts in offering social support to Nigerians.
“We are, therefore, thankful for the special attention that we have received in the South East, as manifested in the social security intervention programmes.
“It is noteworthy to say that, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has enhanced other programmes such as conditional cash transfer (CCT) N-POWER and a host of other Covid-19 interventions in the South East zone,” Okoronkwo said.
The gesture, she noted, was a demonstration of unity of purpose by the government.
The group said, it was confident that President Buhari would achieve the objective of lifting the targeted 100 million people out of poverty in the next decade.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG’ll not abandon any zone on road construction – Fashola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  … To submit N1bn proposal to FEC Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja  The Federal Government Tuesday said no zone would be abandoned when it comes to road construction. The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who stated this, also said his ministry would present another N1 billion proposal to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) (tomorrow) for […]
News

A’Ibom youths threaten to expel oil firm over breach of agreement

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Youths of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have threatened to expel AOS-Orwell Ltd, an oil prospecting firm from the community over an alleged breach of agreement. This was as the angry youths had in a letter to the managementof AOS-Orwell, for which a copy was obtained by our correspondent yesterday, accused the […]
News

Insecurity: Sokoto inaugurates community police committee

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Nigerian Police, Sokoto State command, yesterday inaugurated the state community policing advisory committee in some local government areas. Inaugurating the committees in Bodinga and Wamakko Local Governments Areas of the state, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, described the programme as necessary. He urged people of the state to cooperate with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica