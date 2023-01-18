S’East youth group wants military checkpoints dismantled

A socio-political group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), yesterday condemned what it described as the dehumanising treatment of motorists by soldiers deployed on roads in the geo-political zone and demanded they should immediately be dismantled.

The apex socio-political youth group in the South-East geo-political zone, noted that the “primary purpose of deploying the military to the area was to provide security, but unfortunately that purpose has been to the background as the soldiers use the military checkpoints to extort motorists, dehumanise commuters and maltreat drivers who refused to comply with the whims and caprices of the soldiers by paying bribes to them through some touts who disguise as plantain chips or orange sellers.” COSEYL said: “It is embarrassing that the once highly respected profession (military) has been so reduced to a touting job where soldiers shamelessly collect bribes and even give change to motorists on our roads. The South- East is seriously under siege.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...