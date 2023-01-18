News

S’East youth group wants military checkpoints dismantled

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

A socio-political group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), yesterday condemned what it described as the dehumanising treatment of motorists by soldiers deployed on roads in the geo-political zone and demanded they should immediately be dismantled.

The apex socio-political youth group in the South-East geo-political zone, noted that the “primary purpose of deploying the military to the area was to provide security, but unfortunately that purpose has been to the background as the soldiers use the military checkpoints to extort motorists, dehumanise commuters and maltreat drivers who refused to comply with the whims and caprices of the soldiers by paying bribes to them through some touts who disguise as plantain chips or orange sellers.” COSEYL said: “It is embarrassing that the once highly respected profession (military) has been so reduced to a touting job where soldiers shamelessly collect bribes and even give change to motorists on our roads. The South- East is seriously under siege.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDDC audit: Prosecute indicted contractors, NDMD tells Buhari

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A group known as  the Niger Delta Movement for Development (NDMD) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure full implementation of the forensic audit report carried out on the Niger Deltq Development Commission (NDDC) and  to ensure the naming and prosecution of contractors and politicians indicted in the audit.   In a statement  on […]
News Top Stories

2023: Wike returns from London, says consultations ongoing

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

…Nigeria needs rescue, declare Ortom, Ikpeazu Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that consultation for the 2023 general elections are ongoing, noting that leadership should not be about one individual and the interest of his family, but about the collective interest of everybody. Wike spoke yesterday when he interacted with journalists at the […]
News Top Stories

Obi: Bad governance, frustration liable for drug abuse

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Former Governor Peter Obi, has identified, among other factors, bad governance, Nigeria’s economic woes, frustration and hopelessness as some of the factors fuelling drug abuse among the youths in the country. Obi made the remarks in a message to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica