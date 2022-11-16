S’East youths endorse Orji Kalu for Senate

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has said the Senate’s Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor-Kalu, deserves to return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly. Addressing journalists yesterday, COSEY President General, Goodluck Egwu Ibem said only candidates who have shown the capacity to deliver democratic dividends to the people who elected them will be voted into political offices in 2023.

He said: “Dr Orji Uzor- Kalu has shown that he is a lover of his people which informs his tireless efforts to bring home different forms of democracy dividends down to his people which others who occupied the same office before now couldn’t bring to the people of Abia North. “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu opened the eyes of the good people of Abia North to know that a Senator can attract roads to his constituency.

He made our people know that a Senator can empower his constituents. “He made Abia North know that a Senator can even attract a project to another Senatorial zone that is not his area of coverage when he attracted several road projects that are under construction in Ariaria International Market and other local government areas in Abia State.” According to the group, they decided to endorse the former Abia State governor because he restored the confidence of the Abia North electorate in government by making them know that a Senator is not a position for those who share frying pans with their constituents, but an office that determines the fate of her people through direct touch by delivering quality democracy dividends.

It said: “Businessmen and women have received business and start-up capitals to boost their businesses and innovations which has created job opportunities in Abia North and beyond. The lists of Senator Orji Kalu’s achievements are endless. “Joy and smiles have returned to the faces of Abia North constituents after long years of representation without anything to show for it. The people are very happy with Senator OUK and that happiness he has brought to our people has to continue beyond 2023. “We call on all other senatorial candidates of other parties to join the electorate of Abia North who have wholeheartedly endorsed Senator Uzor Kalu through us to withdraw and support him to continue the good works which he has started.

“Though we are non-partisan in all sense of the word, we have to step in to ensure that our people are properly guided in order not to make any mistake during the National Assembly elections come February 25, 2023. “We, therefore, urge all and sundry to support and re-elect Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for a second term as he takes Abia North to greater heights by continuing the good works which he has started for our people.”

