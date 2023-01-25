S’East’s Underdevelopment: IRM vindicates Buhari, FG, faults Igbo politicians

The Igbo Republican Movement (IRM), under the aegis of the Igbo Nation Regional Administration (INRA), has told all Igbo people to ignore the propaganda of local politicians about the underdevelopment of the South-East region. IRM said that the Igbo people must stand up and face their politicians rather than allow them to deceive everybody that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the Hausa-Fulani people are responsible for their woes. Addressing newsmen yesterday, IRM Facilitator, Austin-Mary Onyemauche Ndukwu charged all Igbo people to stand up and face the truth about their land, even as he said that Igbo politicians, with their inept leadership attitude towards the plight of the people, have rendered Igboland and its people desolate. He, therefore, described as unfortunate how irredentist elements masquerading as unknown gunmen have been allowed to unleash the worst terror ever experienced since the existence of the Igbo people on the land.
Buhari to honour NIMASA boss, Jamoh
The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, is set to be honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari with the conferment of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).
Africa Magic appoints Victor Okhai as head judge for eighth AMVCAs
Africa Magic, the continent's leading provider of local entertainment content, has announced the appointment of Nigerian filmmaker, Victor Okhai, as head judge of the eighth Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs) billed to hold later this year in Lagos, Nigeria.
LCC: Lagos debunks takeover reports
The Lagos State government yesterday debunked a report suggesting that the state House of Assembly had granted the State Government the go-ahead to take over the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).
