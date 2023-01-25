News

S’East’s Underdevelopment: IRM vindicates Buhari, FG, faults Igbo politicians

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Igbo Republican Movement (IRM), under the aegis of the Igbo Nation Regional Administration (INRA), has told all Igbo people to ignore the propaganda of local politicians about the underdevelopment of the South-East region. IRM said that the Igbo people must stand up and face their politicians rather than allow them to deceive everybody that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the Hausa-Fulani people are responsible for their woes. Addressing newsmen yesterday, IRM Facilitator, Austin-Mary Onyemauche Ndukwu charged all Igbo people to stand up and face the truth about their land, even as he said that Igbo politicians, with their inept leadership attitude towards the plight of the people, have rendered Igboland and its people desolate. He, therefore, described as unfortunate how irredentist elements masquerading as unknown gunmen have been allowed to unleash the worst terror ever experienced since the existence of the Igbo people on the land.

 

Our Reporters

