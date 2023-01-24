Business

SEC announces new fee for securities transactions

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced that from February 27, 2023, the fee rates applicable to most securities transactions would be set at $8.00 per million dollars.

Consequently, each self-regulatory organisation will continue to pay the Commission a rate of $22.90 per million dollars for covered sales occurring on charge dates through February 26, 2023, and a rate of $8.00 per million dollars for covered sales occurring on charge dates on or after February 27, 2023.

The assessment on security futures transactions will remain unchanged at $0.0042 for each round turn transaction. The Commission determined these new rates in accordance with Section 31 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These adjustments do not directly affect the amount of funding available to the SEC.

 

