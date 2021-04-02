SEC approves CEOs’ appointment for demutualised NSE

The Securities Exchange Commission has approved the appointment of chief executive officers for the recently demutualised Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Announcing the approval yesterday, National Council of NSE said the appointees are to head its nonoperating holding company and operating subsidiaries.

They are Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc; Mr. Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited; and Ms.Tinuade Awe, Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Limited. Under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has been created. The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory company; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the Group. All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission. Commenting on the appointments, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) Board of Directors, stated: “The confirmation of these appointments are an important step in the process of building a leading and resilient African Exchange Group following the completion of our demutualisation programme.

“I am delighted to continue working with Oscar N. Onyema (OON), who has played a significant role in the reshaping of the Exchange. As a proven business leader and strategic thinker, I am confident that he will elevate the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) and its subsidiaries successfully into a new era of development.” Onyema is the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group). Prior to this, he served as the CEO and member of the National Council of The Exchange from 2011 – 2021. In this role, he was responsible for supervising the general working of The Exchange.

He serves as the Chairman, Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), the clearing, settlement and depository for the Nigerian capital markets; and Chairman, NG Clearing, which is in the process of developing a Central Counterparty Clearing House (CCP). In addition, Mr. Onyema is a Board member of the National Pension Commission of Nigeria (PENCOM) and sits on several advisory boards, including London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Africa Advisory Group (LAAG). Popoola, CFA, is the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd. He is a successful Csuite leader whose unique blend of business acumen, financial expertise, global market growth and operational insight has earned him a reputation built on verifiable career achievements.

Awe is the Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation (NGX REGCO) Ltd. Prior to attaining this position, she was an Executive Director, Regulation at The Exchange. She also served as the General Counsel and Head of the Legal and Regulation Division as well as Council Secretary before becoming an Executive Director. Prior to The Exchange, Ms. Awe worked with the United Nations in The Hague and Geneva as well as the New York offices of global law firm, Simpson Thacher & Barlett and Banwo & Ighodalo in Lagos, Nigeria.

