News Top Stories

SEC approves CEOs’ appointment for demutualised NSE

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Securities Exchange Commission has approved the appointment of chief executive officers for the recently demutualised Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Announcing the approval yesterday, National Council of NSE said the appointees are to head its nonoperating holding company and operating subsidiaries.

They are Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc; Mr. Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited; and Ms.Tinuade Awe, Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Limited. Under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has been created. The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory company; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the Group. All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission. Commenting on the appointments, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) Board of Directors, stated: “The confirmation of these appointments are an important step in the process of building a leading and resilient African Exchange Group following the completion of our demutualisation programme.

“I am delighted to continue working with Oscar N. Onyema (OON), who has played a significant role in the reshaping of the Exchange. As a proven business leader and strategic thinker, I am confident that he will elevate the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) and its subsidiaries successfully into a new era of development.” Onyema is the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group). Prior to this, he served as the CEO and member of the National Council of The Exchange from 2011 – 2021. In this role, he was responsible for supervising the general working of The Exchange.

He serves as the Chairman, Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), the clearing, settlement and depository for the Nigerian capital markets; and Chairman, NG Clearing, which is in the process of developing a Central Counterparty Clearing House (CCP). In addition, Mr. Onyema is a Board member of the National Pension Commission of Nigeria (PENCOM) and sits on several advisory boards, including London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Africa Advisory Group (LAAG). Popoola, CFA, is the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd. He is a successful Csuite leader whose unique blend of business acumen, financial expertise, global market growth and operational insight has earned him a reputation built on verifiable career achievements.

Awe is the Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation (NGX REGCO) Ltd. Prior to attaining this position, she was an Executive Director, Regulation at The Exchange. She also served as the General Counsel and Head of the Legal and Regulation Division as well as Council Secretary before becoming an Executive Director. Prior to The Exchange, Ms. Awe worked with the United Nations in The Hague and Geneva as well as the New York offices of global law firm, Simpson Thacher & Barlett and Banwo & Ighodalo in Lagos, Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

16 killed, many injured in Indian plane crash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

About 16 people have been reportedly killed when an Air India Express plane with 191 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala. The aircraft, according to India’s aviation authority, was en route from Dubai, when it skidded off the runway and broke in two at Calicut airport upon […]
News

C’Rivers North: Why we endorsed Ayade – Group

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A group, Cross River Professionals, has endrsed Govermor Ben Ayade’s brother, FrankAyade, to fill the void left by late Senator Rose Oko in the  Senate, adding that the Cross River North seat needs to be occupied by experienced politcian. The group’s pesident, Solomon Okem, made the statement in defense of  Frank Ayade, following criticisms that […]
News Top Stories

Reduced int’l airlines’ capacities, frequencies temporary –Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has further explained that the decision to allow four airlines each for Abuja and Lagos as international flights resume was a temporary measure to test capacity and preparedness of the country to handle challenges faced with COVID-19 as it affects air travel.   He, however, stated that the experiment would last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica