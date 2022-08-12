Business

SEC approves new window for fixed income securities

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)’s guidelines on Trade Execution via Nigerian Exchange Ltd’s On-Manual Negotiated Deal Window for Fixed Income Securities. These Guidelines on Trade Execution via NGX On-Manual Negotiated Deal Window for Fixed Income Securities (“Guidelines”) provide guidance to approved trading license holders for the use of the Neg- Deal Window to execute their trades on bilateral pre-agreed terms; and shall be read in conjunction with the Rules of the Exchange and such other Rules or Guidelines as the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), NGX and other relevant regulatory authorities may introduce to regulate the fixed income securities market from time to time.

The On-Manual Negotiated Deal Window is a trading channel available to execute negotiated fixed income deals during The Exchange’s trading hours. The Neg-Deal Window complements order executions via the Central Order Book and shall be used only for permissible volume of fixed income securities on bilateral pre-agreed terms. Trades executed via the Neg-Deal Window will be recognized for price-setting purposes and will reflect in The Exchange’s Trading Statistics

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE: Investors lose N34bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equities trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, yesterday, closed negative to upturn the previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 16 gainers against 27 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped […]
Business

Apple lobbies for India incentives as it plans iPad assembly

Posted on Author Reporter

  Apple Inc is angling to participate in a new scheme to boost India’s exports of computer products, part of what government and industry sources say are plans to bring iPad tablet manufacturing to the South Asian country. India launched a $6.7 billion plan to boost smartphone exports last year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi […]
Business

$15bn judgment against Nigeria: S’Court set to hear application to regularize appeal to set aside ruling on Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

      All eyes will once again be fixed on the Supreme Court on Monday, as it continues its hearing on a matter involving the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) and others and an oil and gas company – Petro Union Oil and Gas Company Limited (Petro Union), over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica