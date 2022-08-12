SEC approves new window for fixed income securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)’s guidelines on Trade Execution via Nigerian Exchange Ltd’s On-Manual Negotiated Deal Window for Fixed Income Securities. These Guidelines on Trade Execution via NGX On-Manual Negotiated Deal Window for Fixed Income Securities (“Guidelines”) provide guidance to approved trading license holders for the use of the Neg- Deal Window to execute their trades on bilateral pre-agreed terms; and shall be read in conjunction with the Rules of the Exchange and such other Rules or Guidelines as the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), NGX and other relevant regulatory authorities may introduce to regulate the fixed income securities market from time to time.

The On-Manual Negotiated Deal Window is a trading channel available to execute negotiated fixed income deals during The Exchange’s trading hours. The Neg-Deal Window complements order executions via the Central Order Book and shall be used only for permissible volume of fixed income securities on bilateral pre-agreed terms. Trades executed via the Neg-Deal Window will be recognized for price-setting purposes and will reflect in The Exchange’s Trading Statistics

