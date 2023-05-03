News

SEC blacklists six online trading platforms

Posted on Author New Telegraph Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has blacklisted six online trading platforms in its latest crackdown on illegal and unregistered firms purporting to offer investment and finance services and products.

In a circular, the Commission stated: “The Commission’s attention has been drawn to the under listed e-commerce Companies and their websites offering online trading platforms to the investing public. They are not registered by the SEC Nigeria and the financial services offered by them are also not authorised. The blacklisted firms include Prime Invest and “Primeinv.co, FXBoxed, New Finance LLC and New Fx Limited, Axi24, Evolve Consulting LCC and Trust Fund- Mining Global Pty Limited.

“Members of the public are advised to adopt the greatest diligence in making investment choices. In view of the above, the general public is hereby warned that any person dealing with the above mentioned e-commerce websites is doing so at his or her own risk,” SEC stated. SEC had earlier warned the public against patronising a set of firms blacklisted by Italy’s securities regulator, Commissione Nazionale per le Soecieta’ e la Borsa (CONSOB).

CONSOB had black- listed five additional e- commerce websites for offering unauthorised and fraudulent financial services. The blacklisted websites included CMS or capmarketstrategy.io, Bitsterzio, Invest Atlas, Ether-Arena Limited and Ether-Arena Limited operating under veneab.co. CONSOB had ordered Internet Service Providers (ISP) operating in Italy to block public ac- cess to the blacklisted websites and called on prospective investors to adopt the greatest dili- gence in making investment choices.

New Telegraph

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Deduct over-voting, Adeleke still won, Forensic expert tells tribunal

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

As testimonies continue in the ongoing Osun Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, a forensic expert, Mr Samuel Oduntan, yesterday told the Tribunal that Senator Ademola Adeleke duly won the July 16 election with 402,349 votes to beat Mr Gboyega Oyetola who polled 374,256. The report which the Tribunal accepted as a key document […]
News

2023: APC harassing PDP govs through security agencies – Gov Ishaku

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has alleged that the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is threatening the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to join the party. Speaking yesterday on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’, Ishaku alleged that the government was searching the books of the governors in all corners just to have […]
News

MC Oluomo Inaugurates Connecting Grassroots Initiative for Asiwaju/Shettima and Sanwoolu/Hamzat Election bids

Posted on Author New Telegraph

Top transports administrator Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya hosted the official inauguration of Connecting Grassroots Initiative- A platform meant to champion the campaign activities of Alhaji Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwoolu respectively. With Olaiya IGWE, Yomi FASH-lanso, Bimbo Akintola and several other Nollywood stars as members of the initiative, CGI is positioned to corroborate the efforts […]

Leave a Comment