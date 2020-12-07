Business

SEC directs brokers to comply with disclosure rules

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed all capital market operators registered as brokers, dealers or broker dealers to henceforth comply with the Rule 56 (1&2) (c) of the Rules and Regulations of the commission.

 

This provides that “registered brokers/dealers shall disclose to the commission any dealings in a security valued at a minimum of 500,000 units executed in a single deal or in multiple deals on the same day on behalf of his clients or on his own account not later than 24 hours after such activity.”

 

SEC in a circular to all brokers and dealers noted that in line with the above rule, the commission requests all capital market operators registered as brokers, dealers or    broker dealers to henceforth comply with the rule and forward the required returns to the commission’s template.

The implementation of the template, according to SEC, will take effect from January 2, 2021.

The commission recently said it was set to withdraw the registration certificates of about 157 inactive capital market operators.

In a circular obtained from SEC’S website tagged ‘Pre-Notice on Cancellation/Withdrawal of Certificates of Registration of Inactive Capital Market Operators,’ SEC noted that the 157 capital market operators, which were registered for various functions in the Nigerian capital market, had failed to render their statutory returns to the commission, had their capital eroded while others were affected by policy changes.

SEC said: “In view of this fact, the commission hereby request  the affected CMOs to submit presentations to the Commission, on or before 30th November, 2020, why their registration should not be canceled.”

The affected firms among others included 2AS Amao Consult, Adamawa Securities Limited, AIMS Asset Management Limited, AIQ Venture Capital Fund Managers Limited, Allbond Investment Limited, Amalgamated Capital Funds Ltd, Arnold Portfolio Co, Associated Investment Trust Co. Limited, Bayhead Alpha Capital Ltd, Bendu Peter Ser. Nig. Ltd, Bluebird Capital Limited, and Boston Capital Investments Limited

Other are Brickfield Road Associates Ltd, Bytofel Trust & Securities Ltd, Cadington Securities Ltd, Capital Partners Limited, Capital Structures Ltd, CDL Asset Management Ltd, Circular Trust Ltd, Citi Asset Management Limited, Citizens Inv. & Sec. Ltd, City Investment Management Ltd, Consolidated Discount Ltd, Consolidated Inv. Limited, Consult & Capital Limited, Cornerstone Asset Management Ltd, Corporate Diamond Securities and investments Limited, Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc, Cutix, Dakal Services Limited, Dambale (Nigeria) Limited and De-Canon Investment Ltd

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Tourism institute to partner Chinese Embassy on training

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Deputy Director, Media and Public Relations National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Mr Ahmed Sule, has said the institute will collaborate with the Chinese Embassy to enhance staff capacity building to enhance its services. The Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, said that the collaboration with the Chinese Embassy on building the capacity of […]
Business

AfCFTA: Expert tasks private sector on competitive industry

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the decision by the Federal Government to ratify African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a renowned economist, Akinrinde Ibukunoluwa Jeremiah, who is the Technical Anchor, Trade, Investment & Competitiveness Policy Commission (TICPC), Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), has charged the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and other organised private sector (OPS) to focus on […]
Business

Inactive mobile lines decline to 89m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile network operators in the country gained more revenue from their issued lines in June as the number of inactive users reduced from 94.6 million in May to 89 million. This means that about five million lines that had been inactive were used in the month. A mobile line is said to be inhelp active […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: