Business

SEC, EFCC collaborate on capital market devt

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

In a bid to ensure that financial crimes in the capital market are reduced to the barest minimum, the Securities and Exchange Commission has engaged staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on capital market training.

In an address during a one-day training tagged: “Enlightenment Programme on the Capital Market and the Investigation of Capital Market Complaints,” which held at the EFCC Lagos Zonal Command, Stephen Falomo, Director, SEC, Lagos Zonal Office, said the training was one of the strategies of SEC to drive the development of the market, while also sharing knowledge with the EFCC to achieve a well-regulated market that is dynamic, fair and equitable.

Falomo stated that the special enlightenment programme is aimed at intimating the officers of EFCC on the workings of the capital market in general and enhancing the investigative skills you might require to handle capital market related complaints. According to him, “the Securities and Exchange Commission is the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market.

It is empowered by the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) of 2007 to regulate and develop the capital market. Organising programmes like today’s workshop is one of the strategies of the commission to drive the development of the market while at the same time, sharing knowledge with a sister agency like EFCC to achieve a well regulated market that is dynamic, fair and equitable. “We are all aware that the EFCC is responsible for the investigation and prosecution of financial crimes and that a large chunk of complaints and infractions in the capital market can be deemed to be financial crimes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Food security: Stakeholder counsels FG on post-harvest losses

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the alarming rate of unemployment in the country, which has hit 21.7 per cent, coupled with the current inflation rate at 15.75 per cent, a food processing technology firm, WUFAS AGRONet, has lamented that the poor food security situation will worsen things, saying the situation is more attributable to lack of seriousness on the […]
Business

Reflection on FG’s move to sell ‘unused’ electricity

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF

Nigeria, a country battling with acute shortage of electricity supply to its citizens, recently announced plans to sell ‘idle’ power to Togo, Niger, Republic of Benin and Burkina Faso. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, shows how tongues have been wagging on the information   The Chairman of the Executive Board of the West African Power […]
Business

Fed rhetoric restrains dollar as traders eye inflation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. dollar hovered near its lowest levels of the year on Wednesday as traders hung on to bets that the Federal Reserve would remain steadfast in its easy policy settings ahead of data expected to show a sharp rise in annual U.S. inflation. Analysts forecast figures due at 1230 GMT to show a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica