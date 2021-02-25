Business

SEC faults court order report on Oando

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has faulted reports that a shareholder of Oando Plc, purportedly obtained a judgment from the Federal Capital Territory High Court against the commission. SEC in a statement made available to New Telegraph said: “The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been drawn to several publications in the media, where it is reported that a shareholder of Oando Plc, purportedly obtained a judgment from the Federal Capital Territory “The commission wishes to inform the general public that it was never at any time served with court processes with respect to the purported matter at the FCT High court.

The commission will consequently take all necessary steps to verify and set aside the purported decision of the said court.” Some publications in the media had reported that Engr. Patrick Ajudua, an Oando shareholder, took it upon himself to legally challenge the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a suit filed at the High Court of the FCT. The disgruntled shareholder, filed that the directive of SEC suspending Oando’s annual general meeting was in breach of his right to freedom of association as guaranteed under Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and Articles 9, 10 & 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. According to the reports, Ajudua secured his big win in court on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

In a hearing presided over by Honorable Justice O. A Musa, all cases filed were granted in his favor. Engr. Patrick who has painfully endured the SEC’s infringement of his rights as a shareholder and an individual, for the past two years, was the much needed respite that the shareholders required especially at a time when many are grappling for survival following the country’s second recession in three years. In 2019, SEC suspended the AGM of Oando indefinitely. AGM’s are an important platform for the protection of the shareholders of a company, furthermore they are a legal requirement for all publicly listed companies.

By being listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) a company is by virtue owned by her shareholders, thus ultimate control and the destiny of a company should lie in the hands of said shareholders. Section 81 of the Companies & Allied Matters Act ascribes to every member of an incorporated company, who has fully paid for his or her shares, a right to attend all the shareholders’ meetings of such a company; and to speak and vote at such shareholders’ meetings. According to Patrick Ajudua, the SEC has denied him this right over the last two years. According to a press statement issued by Oando Plc dated July 20, 2020, the suspension of the AGM has also resulted in the inability of the company’s Directors to lay before the shareholders for approval, the company’s 2018 audited financial statements; inability to appoint auditors to hold office for the 2019 financial year; and the inability of the company to meet its FYE 2019 NSE Filing of Accounts obligation due date of March 31, 2020; amongst others

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Firm rewards frontline workers for essential services

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In appreciation of frontline workers who have been committed to the overall well-being of Nigerians during the COVID-19 crisis, the La Casera Company (TLCC) has disclosed plans to reward front line workers with the ‘La Casera Heroes.’ This initiative, the company said, was to celebrate and recognise frontline heroes that have been providing essential services […]
Business

Maersk begins direct container shipping to Onitsha from China

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Maersk has begun shipping operations from China directly to Onitsha without having to stop by at the Apapa Port in Lagos.   Shipping schedules made available on the company’s website show that the transit time for each shipment is between 53 and 54 days.   A breakdown shows that the vessel first arrives at the […]
Business

Visa, Mastercard accused of charging ‘excessive’ fees

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

B ritish retail groups have accused Visa and Mastercard of cashing in during the coronavirus crisis by charging “excessive fees,” the BBC reported yesterday. According to the news organization, the retail groups say the scheme fees charged by payment firms have almost doubled in the last two years. They warn that retailers will be forced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica