Business

SEC: Fintech has potential to reduce cost

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that Fintech has the potential to reduce cost of transaction, improve efficiency and transparency in the nation’s capital market. SEC’s Executive Commissioner, Operations, Mr Dayo Obisan, who stated this yesterday at the Capital Market Solicitors Association (CMSA) 2021 Annual Business Luncheon, a virtual conference, themed: “Technology Driven Products in the Capital Market: Prospects and Challenges,” said the acceptance of Fintech in the capital market was growing speedily. He said that one benefit derived from COVID- 19 was the untilisation and acceptance of Fintech by the capital market participants and other capital market operators. “The market rise to all time high in 2020 despite the pandemic through business continuity plan activated by fintech.

“Fintech has the potential to simplify capital raising. We expect improved participation and collaboration of solicitors and SEC. As a Commission, we support innovations especially those that will protect investors funds. We can turn to you for guidance and we urge you to promote compliance to regulations,” he said.

He noted that as the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market, with a dual mandate to regulate and develop the market, the Commission recognised that the greatest asset of any capital market and indeed any financial market is its investors.

“It is investors, whether retail or institutional, that provide the savings needed for productive investments. Inclusion of the excluded population is therefore critical for deepening a sustainable capital market,” he said. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, former Access Bank GMD, who was a key note speaker, commended Capital Market Solicitors Association for its contribution to the capital market

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

KPMG names lender among 2020 customer experience leaders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading audit and professional services company, KPMG Nigeria, has ranked Ecobank Nigeria among the top three banks with good customer experience in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment. KPMG’s Nigeria banking industry customer experience survey measures the performance of lenders in the country in terms of their relationship with their account holders and other […]
Business

COVID-19 leads to massive income losses

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The devastating losses in working hours caused by the COVID-19 outbreak have brought a “massive” drop in labour income for workers around the world, says the International Labour Organization (ILO) in its latest assessment of the effects of the pandemic on the world of work. Global labour income is estimated to have declined by 10.7 […]
Business

Michael Barayev: ‘If I can be successful, you can too’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Learning the skills to become successful in business requires a lot of effort on your part. Whether it is through experience or mentorship, you have to learn the right way of doing things in order to avoid common pitfalls. It is extremely helpful if you have a mentor. Today’s economy is rapidly shifting and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica