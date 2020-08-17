SEC holds 1st virtual CMC meeting

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that the first Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting for 2020 is scheduled to hold from August 20 to 21, 2020.

A CMC meeting planned for April 2020 could not hold owing to the lockdown imposed by the FG during the period. Due to established protocols on COVID-19, the meeting will hold virtually through Zoom with key stakeholders in the capital market meeting on August 20, while a press briefing, on the outcome of the CMC meeting will hold on August 21.

According to SEC, “attendance to both events is strictly by invitation. Invited participants will be sent unique links with which to join the meeting.”

The CMC was primarily established to serve as a medium for exchange of ideas among market stakeholders as well as an avenue for providing feedback to the SEC on how to continuously address challenges, improve market operations and enhance the regulatory framework. It is an industry-wide committee comprising members of the SEC, representatives of capital market operators and trade groups and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, issues bordering on implementation of the 10-Year Capital Market Master Plan, implementation of the Fintech Roadmap as well as other salient matters relating to the capital market and the economy would be discussed.

Recall that the Commission had unveiled the ten-year Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP) in November 2014 and has continued to implement the initiatives, which are designed to reposition the Nigerian capital market as an attractive investment destination and a critical facilitator of capital formation for the accelerated growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

Some of the CMMP initiatives that have been implemented include Direct Cash Settlement, regularisation of multiple subscriptions, dematerialization of share certificates, and the introduction of the e-Dividend Management System.

