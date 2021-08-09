SEC holds second CMC meeting 2021

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to hold the Second Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting for the year from Thursday, August 12 to Friday 13, 2021.

The meeting is scheduled to hold virtually through Zoom with key stakeholders in the capital market meeting on August 12, while the usual interface with the press, on the outcome of the CMC meeting, will take place on Friday August 13.

According to SEC, “attendance at both events is strictly by invitation. Invited participants will be sent unique links with which to join the meeting.”

CMC was primarily established to serve as a medium for exchange of ideas among market stakeholders as well as an avenue for providing feedback to the SEC on how to continuously address challenges, improve market operations and enhance the regulatory framework.

It is an industrywide committee comprising members of the SEC, representatives of capital market operators and trade groups and other stakeholders.

CMC meets every quarter. During the meeting, issues bordering on implementation of the Ten Year Capital Market Master Plan, implementation of the Fintech Roadmap, the commodities trading ecosystem roadmap as well as other salient matters relating to the capital market and the economy would be discussed.

Recall that the Commission had unveiled the ten-year Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP) in November 2014 and has continued to implement the initiatives, which are designed to reposition the Nigerian Capital Market as an attractive investment destination and a critical facilitator of capital formation for the accelerated growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

Some of the CMMP initiatives that have been implemented include Direct Cash Settlement, regularisation of multiple subscriptions, dematerialization of share certificates and the introduction of the e-Dividend Management System. The CMMP initiatives have helped in promoting transparency, protecting investors and enhancing market confidence.

The objectives of the CMMP are also in consonance with the Federal Government’s economic strategy, focused on encouraging a private sector-led economy to drive inclusive growth.

