SEC intensifies efforts to tackle identity theft

The Securities and Exchange Commission has stated that the identity management system being developed by the capital market will tackle the lingering identity management issues, while allowing room for scalability as technology evolves. This was stated by the Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, when he received members of the Committee on Identity Management for the Capital Market, in Abuja, weekend. Yuguda described identity theft as a fraudulent practice of using another person’s name and personal information to obtain shares, credit and loans, among others, adding that the Commission decided to engage relevant stakeholders in a bid to resolve issues of identity management to tackle the problem of unclaimed dividends.

According to him, the problem of unclaimed dividends has to do with identity management, hence the Commission is currently engaging stakeholders to harmonise various databases of investors and facilitate data accuracy in the market as well as increasing investors’ education to stem the trend. The SEC DG, who expressed satisfaction with the work of the Committee so far, added that stakeholder engagements would commence in earnest to ensure success of the project. While thanking members of the committee for lending their support and resources to the project, the SEC DG also expressed confidence in the success of the project that it would build a greater Nigeria and impact unborn generations. In his remarks, Chairman of the committee, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, commended the Commission on the recent release of Rules on Issuance, Offering Platforms and Custody of Digital Assets saying that it was a step in the right direction.

He said the committee’s work had exposed the need for standardisation of systems within the Nigerian capital market that would support open finance, which SEC can drive, adding that SEC could leverage on the committee to develop the framework for the Nigerian capital market. According to him, “the committee had clearly defined the task ahead in a roadmap and also identified that the project would be carried out in stages supported by a consultant with recourse to SEC on a regular basis. “The committee is committed to ensuring that the customer journey for investors is such that would cause a revolution in the Nigerian capital market, thereby making our market attractive to the tech savvy and younger generation.”

 

