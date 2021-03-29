News

SEC issues fresh rules on collateral management

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released new rules on warehousing and collateral management.

 

According to the rule, every warehouse that stores commodities to be traded on a registered exchange shall apply for registration while the commission shall maintain a register of all warehouses, which shall be published on its website, the commission announced yesterday via a statement.

 

By the dictate of new rules, a warehouse shall submit proof of ownership or registered-lease deed or rent agreement along with a disclaimer from the owner of the warehouse/property providing waiver of ownership regarding commodities stored in such warehouse.

 

In case of leased or rented warehouse, evidence of construction in compliance with the National Building Code, evidence of compliance with relevant federal and state regulation relating to the operation of warehouses, and have facility appropriate for storage of commodities.

 

Other requirements, according to SEC, are for warehouse to have appropriate security arrangements in place, adequate trained staff with expertise and knowledge of scientific storage of commodities; requisite equipment for weighing and quality measures of commodities among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

My political opponents twisted narratives to blackmail me –Tinubu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday denied alleged complicity in last Tuesday’s controversial deployment of the military to shoot and disperse peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos.   Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, also denied having any pecuniary interests in the toll gate […]
News

The Fight Against Tuberculosis in Cross River Goes Digital & Mobile; As Gov Ben Ayade Launches Wellness On Wheels Truck.”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Cross River TB Program response ranked top performing in 2020 National assessment- National TB program & KNCV TB response and indeed several other diseases challenging the health sector suffered huge set back in Year 2020 as attention was concentrated on COVID-19 response. This was not the case in Cross River state, as the state […]
News

JUST IN: NECO releases 2020 internal results

Posted on Author Reporter

*894,101 candidates have 5 credits and above including Maths, English Daniel Atori, Minna The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2020 November/December Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) internals. While addressing journalists at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna on Wednesday, the Registrar, Prof. Godwin Obioma said out of the 1,209,992 candidates that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica