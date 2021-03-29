SEC issues fresh rules on collateral management

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released new rules on warehousing and collateral management.

According to the rule, every warehouse that stores commodities to be traded on a registered exchange shall apply for registration while the commission shall maintain a register of all warehouses, which shall be published on its website, the commission announced yesterday via a statement.

By the dictate of new rules, a warehouse shall submit proof of ownership or registered-lease deed or rent agreement along with a disclaimer from the owner of the warehouse/property providing waiver of ownership regarding commodities stored in such warehouse.

In case of leased or rented warehouse, evidence of construction in compliance with the National Building Code, evidence of compliance with relevant federal and state regulation relating to the operation of warehouses, and have facility appropriate for storage of commodities.

Other requirements, according to SEC, are for warehouse to have appropriate security arrangements in place, adequate trained staff with expertise and knowledge of scientific storage of commodities; requisite equipment for weighing and quality measures of commodities among others.

Like this: Like Loading...