SEC lauds NGX, CSCS, others on market devt

Equities gain N417bn

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has commended the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Central Securities Clearing System and other capital market stakeholders, for professionally working to develop the market, while pulling through the challenges brought by COVID- 19 and its variants. Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who spoke at a meeting with capital market stakeholders in Abuja on Wednesday, said NGX played a very significant role in the Nigerian capital market and, as such, the Commission remains supportive of NGX in the key role it plays towards developing the market.

This is just as the equities market closed positive yesterday with market capitalisation gaining N417 billion as NGXASI appreciated by +1.73 per cent to close at 45,430.14 basis points as against +0.58 per cent appreciation recorded previously. Its year-to-date (YTD) returns currently stands at +6.35 per cent. The DG said the Commission was aware that the advancement of newgeneration information technologies, the rapid innovation of financial instruments and the impact of COVID-19 were gradually transforming the operations of capital markets through the introduction of sound initiatives in the financial industry ecosystem.

He said: “The past two years have been challenging for the Nigerian capital market, which is largely a reflection of the pandemicrelated unexpected challenges in global markets. However, the NGX has continued to deploy capable resources to tackle elements militating against the market’s growth. “You will agree with me that the efforts made and gains achieved in this regard are as a result of the collective efforts of various stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market, including the Commission and the NGX Ltd. This emphasises the importance of collaboration on the growth of our market.”

Yuguda said, specifically, the launching of the Smart Surveillance System and X-Mobile App for retail trading; upgrading of the X-Issuer Platform to further enhance market integrity; and the X-Public Offer initiatives was highly commendable achievement that support our common goal of building a world-class capital market. While applauding their efforts of NGX, CSCS and other stakeholders, the SEC boss however reminded them of the challenging task ahead and new threats brought forth by fintech and what is expected from stakeholders to consolidate on the achieved gains while making necessary adjustments to improve market practices and remain vigilant against potential risks.

 

