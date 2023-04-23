Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC licenses firm as fund manager

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved and issued a licence to Lancelot Fund and Portfolio Management Limited to commence full operations as a fund manager in the country. Lancelot Fund and Portfo- lio Management Limited is a subsidiary of Lancelot Group, which recently announced plans to grow its assets to N10 trillion in the next 30 years.

The approval came following due registration process and thorough examination of the company’s management, corporate governance structure, minimum capital requirement as well as processes. Reacting to this development, the Managing Director of the company, Ms Adedoyin Adelakun, said: “Lancelot Fund and Portfolio Management Limited is a wholly owned Nigerian Asset Management Company located in Victoria Island, Lagos. “We offer bespoke investment products to our clients who want to grow their portfolio while also offering discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services to its high net-worth clients and institutions.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NESG: CBN’s adoption of NAFEX may stem capital outflows

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recent adoption of the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window-NAFEXrate as the official exchange rate, as well as the “rising  interest rate environment” could reduce the rate of capital outflows from the country, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said.   The group, which stated this in its “Q1’21 […]
Business

CRR: Banks fret over CBN’s frequent debits

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

CONCERN There are speculations that CBN is trying to curb dollar demand   Deposit money banks in the country are getting increasingly jittery over frequent debiting of their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) breaches, findings by New Telegraph show.   The […]
Business

ENGIE Energy Access launches MySol Academy in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

ENGIE Energy Access, one of the leading off-grid, Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGo) solar home systems and minigrid solutions providers in Africa, has launched MySol Academy in Nigeria. MySol Academy is a strategic learning initiative that improves the technical and behavior capabilities of staff by equipping them with vital skills to become business leaders.   The launch of […]

Leave a Comment