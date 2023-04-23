SEC licenses firm as fund manager

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved and issued a licence to Lancelot Fund and Portfolio Management Limited to commence full operations as a fund manager in the country. Lancelot Fund and Portfo- lio Management Limited is a subsidiary of Lancelot Group, which recently announced plans to grow its assets to N10 trillion in the next 30 years.

The approval came following due registration process and thorough examination of the company’s management, corporate governance structure, minimum capital requirement as well as processes. Reacting to this development, the Managing Director of the company, Ms Adedoyin Adelakun, said: “Lancelot Fund and Portfolio Management Limited is a wholly owned Nigerian Asset Management Company located in Victoria Island, Lagos. “We offer bespoke investment products to our clients who want to grow their portfolio while also offering discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services to its high net-worth clients and institutions.”