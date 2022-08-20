News Top Stories

SEC lobbies FG on tax exemption for corporate bonds

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is leading a campaign that will see to exempting corporate bonds from tax payment. Director General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda said this on Friday during a press briefing on the outcome of the second Capital Market Committee meeting in the year.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had announced that income tax would be applied to income derived by companies from bonds and short-term securities effective from 2nd January 2022. Recall that in 2012, the federal government had exempted bonds and shortterm government securities from income tax for ten years, which expired on January 1, 2022. The circular from the FIRS had stated, “The Federal Government by an Order dated 2nd January 2012 exempted bonds and short-term Government Securities from income tax for 10 years. The exemption expired on January 1, 2022, except for Bonds Issued by Federal Government.” Speaking on the tax on corporate bonds, the SEC DG said that the decision to seek tax exemption would help to unlock the attractiveness of the corporate bond market.

He said, “The Nigerian Capital Market community held its second Capital Market Committee (CMC) Meeting for the year on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The meeting was well attended by over 300 capital market operators and we had very robust deliberations. “We observed that the world is facing high inflation and low growth. Con-sequently, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other Economic forecasters are trimming down growth estimates with forecasts reflecting sizable downgrades to the outlook for the rest of the year and 2023.

“The Commission continues its engagement with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning on the request for tax exemption for corporate bonds.” The SEC DG also said that the revised Capital Market Masterplan would be launched by November following its approval by the Federal Government.

 

