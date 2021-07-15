Business

SEC, MMSD set for webinar on commodities trading ecosystem

Posted on

In its commitment to deepen the commodities trading ecosystem and attract more foreign exchange to the country, Securities and Exchange Commission is set to hold a webinar in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Mines andSteel Development. The webinar with the theme: “Financing the Solid Minerals Sector through the Capital Market and the Critical Role of Commodity Exchanges,” will hold today (Thursday July 15, 2021. SEC noted that Nigeria is currently developing its solid minerals sector to diversify its economy and Government’s revenue sources.

This is in line with the Commission’s Ten-year Capital Market Master Plan (2015-2025) which has as one of its major goals, the development of a vibrant Commodities Trading Ecosystem. Targeted commodities include nonagriculture commodities such as products of mining activities.

According to a statement from SEC, the ecosystem can foster inclusive mining prosperity by efficiently mobilising medium to long term funding for solid minerals projects, linking commodities to industries,creating jobs, unlocking the economic potential of mining communities, and ultimately engendering economic development, through better access to market, price transparency and standardisation. “The webinar is open to mining companies, artisanal and small-scale mining operators, federal and state government officials, regulators, industry bodies, academics, asset managers, pension fund administrators, legal and advisory service providers, stakeholders in the capital market and the solid minerals sector,” SEC added.

