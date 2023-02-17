SEC, NEPZA mull listing FTZA on capital market

Plans are on going for the listing of Free Trades Zones and zones’ enterprises in the country on the Nigeria capital market. The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Nigeria Economic Zones Association (NEZA) and the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) are the key establishments involved in this innovation. Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, Managing Director/ CEO NEPZA, was quoted to have disclosed this while speaking during a business meeting with the Director-General of SEC, Alhaji Lamido Yuguda, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement issued by NEPZA’s Head, Corporate Communications, Dr. Martins Odeh, it quoted Adesugba as saying that prosperity and wealth of the free trade zone would be effectively extended to the investing public through the stock market. He explained that the law establishing NEPZA gave it substantial latitude to effect changes that ensure dimensional linkages between the free zone and the Nigerian public for mutual benefits. “We are not in this alone; it is indeed a synergy between some key agencies of government with the Security and Exchange Commission driving the process in order to grant access to the free trade zone community to trade on the Nigeria stock market.

“The best governance structure and framework to drive this innovation is also being worked on. This initiative is a sign of greater things the authority and the commission can do together to position the country’s business environment and the stock market for global competitiveness. “We are, therefore, about to unleash immeasurable wealth, technology and prosperity into the country’s stock market. It is our desire to convert the country’s business space into a free trade zone as obtained in Dubai. This is like a first step towards that direction,’’ the NEPZA boss said. Mr Dinesh Rathi, Managing Director of the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), said that it was gratifying that the Lagos Free Zone was among the team championing this good course, adding that the move would allow shares of the Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Deep-Sea Port and the 24 enterprises under zone’s supervision available to the public in the future. On his part, Yuguda expressed delight in the initiative that aimed to pull more players into the stock market net, adding, however, that all grey areas that could act as impediment must be dealt with.

