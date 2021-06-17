SEC Nigeria takes over leadership of WASRA

…issues circular on regulatory incubation

Mr. Lamido Yuguda, the Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission, has taken over the mantle of leadership of the West African Securities Regulators Association (WASRA) as chairman. Yuguda will lead the body of West African securities regulators for a two-year period, having succeeded Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ghana. According to a statement obtained from SEC website, the handover ceremony took place at a virtual meeting of the Executive Council of WASRA, which was attended by all CEOs of Member Regulatory Authorities.

In his acceptance speech, Yuguda, thanked the out-going chairman for the milestones accomplished by the Association over the last two and a half years. He also expressed his commitment towards attaining the core values and vision of WASRA.

According to Yuguda, “integration of the capital market in the subregion will be the focus of this leadership as we look to operationalise WASRA regulations in kick-starting the activities of capital market operators across the sub-region in a fair and transparent manner.”

WASRA was estab-lished in 2015 as an association of capital market regulatory institutions comprising of Nigeria, Ghana and Conseil Regional de L’Epargne Publique et des Marches Financiers (CREPMF) made up of Mauritania, Senegal, Mali, Guinea Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin Republic and Niger, to foster market integration in the West African sub-region. Meanwhile, SEC, yesterday, announced the imminent roll-out of SEC Regulatory Incubation (RI) programme for FinTechs operating or seeking to operate in the Nigerian capital market.

Like this: Like Loading...