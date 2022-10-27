SEC: Non-interest capital market to facilitate housing devt

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says non-interest segment of the capital market is capable of financing the housing sector and lead to better well-being of citizens. A statement by Commission in Abuja on Wednesday, said its Director- General, Mr Lamido Yuguda, said this in Abuja on Wednesday. Yuguda said the country’s capital market provided the platform for mobilising long-term funds for real estate investment to complement the mortgage funding sources by commercial banks and others. ”The capital market creates investment opportunities to enhance the flow of low-cost, longterm funds to the real estate sector. ”This can be done through investment vehicles such as Real Estate Investment Trust Schemes (REITs) and mortgage-backed securities. ”These instruments are usually traded on recognised exchanges. “I am delighted to inform you that some corporate entities have started taking advantage of the non-interest capital market.

