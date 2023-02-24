SEC, Pencom collaborate to deepen commodity sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the National Pensions Commissions in areas that will assist in further deepening the commodity ecosystem.

Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this when the management of the Commission along with the Lagos Futures and Commodities Exchange held a meeting with PenCom in Abuja.

Yuguda, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services at SEC, Mr. Ibrahim Boyi, stated that SEC ws very passionate about the commodity sector as it has enormous benefits for the economy. According to him, “one of the key pillars of the capital market masterplan is the development of the commodity ecosystem, which gives our nation the opportunity to diversify both the capital market and the economy and also create more products.

“We have recorded a lot of successes in the sector so far and we see a lot of progress in the development of the sector. We are currently working with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria to develop standards that would make these our commodities acceptable in the international market.

This would further boost our foreign exchange earnings and create wealth for our people.” He said SEC was seeking col laboration with PenCom to ensure economic development, adding that the sector has huge potential if optimally developed.

“We have witnessed major achievements by the LFCE and we are happy to see them progress. We are committed to creating the rules that will ensure investor protection. It is a strategic focus for us to deliver one of our key mandates which is market development that will lead to economic development. Our focus remains market integrity, market fairness and investor protection,” he added. Speaking earlier, Managing Director of LFCE, Mr. Akin Akeredolu-Ale, said the commodity exchanges were interested in exploring avenues for investing pension funds in the capital market.

He expressed his joy that SEC was spearheading the ISB to further boost the utilisation of pensions funds in the market, adding that if pension funds are not reflated, inflation would keep affecting it.

“The primary part of our economic raw materials in crude oil, if you don’t capitalise the primary sector, the manufacturing sector will suffer, same as the service sector. SEC has made provisions for the PFAs to invest in the commodities sector and this is expected to catalyse our economy and spur growth,” he said.

Akeredolu-Ale reassured that the reflation of the assets under management was going to benefit people that have their assets as, globally, pension assets are used to stimulate economies, adding that the nation’s economy needed to be activated to create opportunities for pension assets to participate in the exchanges.

He, therefore, urged Pen- Com to look into its rules and encourage PFAs to develop and interest in investing in commodity assets on the commodities exchanges like LFCE.

In her remarks, Managing Director of Lotus Capital, Mrs. Hajara Adeola, said the commodity space was very central to the progress and development of Nigeria’s economy and that it was important the entire financial system participates as it is developing globally.

“The capital market is creating instruments, creating avenues for investments to grow the market and the economy. It is important we put these infrastructures in place to make it profitable for our nation,” she said. Responding, Commissioner, Technical, PenCom, Mr. Anyim Nyerere, said the pension laws were not static but dynamic, adding that the Commission expected a comprehensive request to enable it expedite action on the matter.

He expressed the desire of PenCom to work with relevant agencies to boost the economy and assured SEC that PenCom would work within available laws to support the commodities trading ecosystem

