Business

SEC picks date for crowdfunding platform registration

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission has directed all existing investment crowdfunding portals/ digital commodities investment platforms to note the requirements and eligibility criteria for raising funds through and/or operating a crowdfunding Portal and comply with the registration requirements or cease operations by the 30th of June, 2021. According to the notice released by the Commission, the rules governing crowdfunding business in Nigeria came into effect on January 21, 2021, which was part of efforts by the commission to ensure investor protection while encouraging innovation in the conduct of securities business.

“In line with the transitional provisions of the Rules, all persons/ entities operating an investment crowdfunding portal/digital commodities investment platform prior to the commencement of the rules were expected to restructure all operations in accordance with the requirements of the rules and apply for registration not later than 90 days from the effective date.

“While the transitional period elapsed on the 21stday of April, 2021, the commission, hereby, directs all existing investment crowdfunding portals/digital commodities investment platforms to note the requirements and eligibility criteria for raising funds through and/or operating a crowdfunding portal and comply with the registration requirements or cease operations by the 30th of June, 2021, failing which the operations of such platform would be categorised as illegal and attract regulatory sanction as stipulated in the rules.”

