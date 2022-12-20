Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC pledges continuous support for Fintech, others

Posted on

The Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has said that the Commission will continue to create awareness, imparting knowledge and engendering public participation on issues relating to fintech, sustainable finance, financial inclusion and noninterest finance.

Yuguda said the SEC recognised the disruption of fintech in the financial industry and aims to create an enabling regulatory environment that will ensure a balance between investor protection and technological advancement.

The DG, who disclosed loved this recently, stated that SEC would advance efforts towards developing a comprehensive regulatory framework that ensures operators in the digital asset space conducted their activities in a manner that protects investors and maintains financial system stability.

He stated that to develop an appropriate regulatory frameworkfor fintech, regulators needed to understand the digital asset space to be better positioned to address identified risks.

He said: “SEC will continue to monitor developments in the digital asset  space and further engage/ collaborate with all critical stakeholders, including the CBN, to create a regulatory structure that enhances economic development while promoting a safe, innovative and transparent capital market. “We believe that fintech would not only bring about efficiency to the capital market but would also serve as a veritable tool for advancing Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion agenda.

However, there is a need to develop an appropriate regulatory framework to ensure the safety of innovation to investors and preserve market integrity.” According to Yuguda, SEC’s approach is consistent with the approaches of several securities regulators around the world as in the United States of America, the US SEC requires platforms that offer to trade in digital asset securities and operate as exchanges to register or seek to be exempted from registration.

“In the United Kingdom, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requires firms that carry on specified activities, by way of business, involving a crypt  asset, to be authorized. Crypto assets are viewed as financial products in South Africa and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) requires persons carrying out associated activities to be regulated.

 

“In Malaysia, operators of digital asset platforms are required to be approved by the Securities Commission (SC) as recognized market operators. Several other securities regulators have taken similar positions,” he noted.

The DG said that at the moment, crypto exchanges did not have access to the banking platform needed to drive their trades in Nigeria, saying that in its drive to implement the revised 10- year capital market master plan, the Commission was looking at digital assets that really protect investors.

 

Yuguda added that SEC would promote investment in some digital assets with investor protection at the core and also explore blockchain technology to advance virtual and traditional investment products, adding that “the commission is in the business of protecting investors, not in the business of speculation.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

