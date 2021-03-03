Business

SEC: Ponzi scheme threat to honest investment

Continuous activities of Ponzi scheme operators have been described as a threat to the protection of investors, the functioning of a fair and orderly financial market as well as the development of the economy at large. Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this during the opening of a two-day webinar organised by the Attorney General, Alliance- Africa in collaboration with the commission, on Tuesday.

Yuguda said the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the Nigerian economy, the low-interest rate environment, coupled with in-creased use of online services to interact and transact had helped the proliferation of Ponzi schemes. He said Ponzi scheme operators had capitalised on the harsh economic climate to offer unrealistic returns on investment to unsuspecting investors. These illegal schemes have also been able to solicit new investors and expand their operations through the increased use of online services. Yuguda, however, stated that SEC had a statutory duty to promote investor education and the training of persons in the capital market, saying that the programme was organised in furtherance of that statutory mandate.

According to him, “this capacity building programme will afford participants the opportunity to learn contemporary and innovative ways of combating and curbing the menace of Ponzi schemes in Nigeria. “I believe the knowledge gathered from this programme will provide participants new ways of approaching, assessing and tackling the growing problem of Ponzi schemes,” He described the theme of the programme as apt, and its organisation timely, in view of the contemporary challenges confronting the Nigerian financial sector and its regulators by the activities of Ponzi scheme operators.

